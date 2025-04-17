TADA! Youth Theater to Present Original Musical GAME CHANGERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TADA! Youth Theater, New York City’s longest running children’s theater, will continue its 40th Anniversary Celebration with the return of Game Changers for family audiences.

Game Changers is an electrifying, 90s pop-infused musical that takes you on a nostalgic journey back to the iconic kid game shows of the 1990s. The show follows six determined young contestants as they battle their way to the top of Mt. Victory, all for the chance to claim the ultimate prize. Along the way learning that sometimes the Journey to Victory is about more than winning.

TADA! is committed to making its productions accessible to all and offers a limited number of Pay What You Can Tickets for each performance starting at $1, in addition to group sales for nonprofit organizations.

Taryn Dunn, 14, from the Bronx, said, “It feels super great to be on stage for the first time with TADA! Youth Theater. Rehearsals are very fun and a little tiring. My character is one of the members of the Pump Up Team, a cheerleader group for the game show, and we dance a lot of the time. Since I dance outside of TADA!, I can connect with the movements in the choreography.” Taryn continued, “Game Changers is all about working together despite differences and that is much better than arguments and conflict. My favorite experience has been making new friends and learning so much about performing.” Bronx cast members featured in Game Changers include Taryn Dunn, 14, and Alex Rolla, 13.



