TADA! Youth Theater Original Musical GAME CHANGERS is Streaming Now

TADA! Youth Theater, a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, presents a virtual event to watch its most recent live production via online streaming. TADA!'s original musical production of Game Changers, the second show of TADA!’s 40th Anniversary season, is available now through July 4, 2025 for your viewing pleasure at home (or anywhere you like)!

This 55-minute musical is performed by a diverse cast of talented young actors, ages 8-18, and recommended for children, ages 3 and up.

Game Changers is an electrifying, 90s pop-infused musical that takes you on a nostalgic journey back to the iconic kid game shows of the 1990s. The show follows six determined, young contestants as they battle their way to the top of Mt. Victory, all for the chance to claim the ultimate prize. Along the way learning that sometimes the Journey to Victory is about more than winning.

Performances took place at TADA! Theater from April 26 through May 18, 2025 and were presented by talented members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET). The young actors showcase the rich diversity of New York City. They come from various neighborhoods and boroughs of New York City, encompassing different economic, racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, as well as diverse abilities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

TADA! Youth Theater’s original production of Game Changers has a book by Christina Franklin (Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! Alum); music and lyrics by Matthew Gregory; directed by Ceanna Bryant (Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! Alum); Janine Nina Trevens, TADA! Youth Theater Executive and Producing Artistic Director.

