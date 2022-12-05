TADA! Youth Theater Announces 2023 Season In New York City

The Drama Desk award-winning TADA! Youth Theater has announced its 2023 season which includes two original musicals Princess Phooey in February 2023 and Everything About Camp (Almost) in July 2023. Performances are one-hour long, affordable, fun-filled musicals that are perfect for family audiences of ages 3 and above.

They are performed by talented young people who are members of TADA!'s RYET (Resident Youth Ensemble). TADA! Youth Theater is located on 15 West 28th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue in New York City. TADA! is committed to making our productions accessible to all and offers a limited number of Pay What You Can Tickets starting at $1, in addition to group sales for nonprofit organizations at $10.

The young actors represent New York City in all its diversity. They come from different neighborhoods and boroughs, different economic, racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds, have different abilities and are members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The season will open with Princess Phooey from February 10, 2023 through February 26, 2023. This original musical is not your typical fairy tale, and Phooey is not your typical princess. She doesn't want to curtsy, smile, or be rescued by a prince (although he tries), because she can rescue herself, if need be, and she would rather run around with the chambermaids and the stable people. Her older sister Elessia, along with the Good Fairies, try to make Phooey into what they consider a proper princess, while Morbidia has other plans for them all.

Princess Phooey book and lyrics are by Lisa Diana Shapiro with music by Eric Rockwell. Performances from February 10th through February 26th are Fridays at 7:00 pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm, and Monday, February 20th at 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm.

Next up, celebrate the joys of summer with TADA!'s performances of Everything About Camp (Almost) from July 13, 2023 through July 29, 2023. This musical comedy review chronicles a summer at camp with days hitting baseballs, playing pranks, taking hikes, swimming, making new friends and developing crushes. As the summer's end approaches, it is time to return to their siblings, parents and school friends back home. There is one thing they certainly won't long for and that's the slop that the cafeteria claims to be food! All the rest will be missed (except maybe the bugs!), until they come back again next year, when the school year is done.

Everything About Camp (Almost) presents scenes by Michael Slade with music and lyrics by Jon Agee, Gary Bagley, James Beloff, Jamie Bernstein, Carmen Borgia, Mary Ehlinger, David Evans, Dan Feigelson, Faye Greenberg, David Lawrence, Robbin Merkin, Mary Murfitt, Eric Rockwell, Margaret Rose and Evan Schiff. The performance schedule runs from July 13th through July 29th with dates to be announced for Tuesdays through Saturdays in July 2023.