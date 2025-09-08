Sunset Salsa and More Set for Hudson River Park 2025 Fall Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hudson River Park has unveiled its fall season. This year, the Park is expanding its popular Sunset Salsa series to take advantage of the cooler temperatures. Join Talía Castro-Pozo for an hour of free instruction at Pier 45 before unleashing your own take on this popular Latin American art form during open dance. The fascinating Science After Dark series also returns, providing a unique night out for curious adults interested in hands-on STEM workshops and entertaining stories. And community members have a chance to be the stars by rehearsing and performing Rhapsody, a specially choreographed group dance that will be staged on Pier 84. Closing out the season once again will be the autumnal family-favorite Pumpkin Smash, with a day of gourd-smashing, sustainable fun.

FALL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

River Discovery – All fall long, you can still explore the incredible waters of Hudson River Park! Visitors will meet local wildlife during free guided aquarium tours at Wetlab Look-ins at Pier 40. At the Pier 57 Discovery Tank, take a deeper dive under the Hudson River through digital exhibits and hands-on STEM activities focused on climate change, sustainability and more during Guided Gallery. To conclude the research season, be sure to save the date for the Release of the Fishes, where participants help return local wildlife from the Wetlab aquarium back to the Hudson River.

Seasonal Celebrations – From wildlife migrations to changing colors, fall is one of the most beautiful times to enjoy Hudson River Park. Pollination Celebration will teach visitors about local pollinators through nature walks, crafts and more. Pumpkin Smash returns once again to help Hudson River Park stay beautiful, green and growing, as visitors can bring their own pumpkins that will be smashed, smushed and crushed into compost.

Sunset Grooves – Sunset Salsa continues its hot streak from the summer and kicks off the fall dance season in September at Pier 45 with lessons from world-renowned dancers followed by an energetic dance party. A new vibe hits the Park this fall with Rhapsody at Hudson River Park’s Pier 84, a multi-day celebration where dancers and community members can express themselves through performance and community dance parties.

Science After Dark – Why should kids have all the fun? Adults can dive into fascinating marine science topics in the Science After Dark series. Laugh and learn with experts while enjoying complimentary beverages during Ask a Scientist. At Science Stories, talented storytellers connect science to our everyday lives. For your chance to be a student again, Back 2 School gets hands-on with oyster monitoring, plankton microscopy and more!



HUDSON RIVER PARK FALL 2025 EVENTS LINEUP:

Wetlab Look-ins

Tuesdays & Wednesdays, September 2-October 29 | 3:00–6:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at W Houston St.

Saturdays, September 8-October 25 | 11:00 AM–5:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at W Houston St.

*No Program on October 11

Meet Hudson River wildlife at the Park’s research aquarium. There’s always something new to see and learn as the Park’s River Project team showcases local wildlife. Tours are free and open to visitors of all ages.

Discovery Tank Guided Gallery

Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays | 3:00–6:00 PM | Pier 57 Discovery Tank at W 15 St.

Saturdays | 11:00 AM–5:00 PM | Pier 57 Discovery Tank at W 15 St.

*Open year-round until December 13; Check calendar for full schedule

Explore beneath the surface of the Hudson River in our interactive Pier 57 Discovery Tank with digital exhibits and hands-on STEM activities during public open hours. Budding scientists of all ages can learn about the fascinating critters that call our local waterways home.

Science After Dark

Thursday, September 4 | 6:30 PM | Pier 57 Discovery Tank at W 15 St.

Science Stories: Hudson River Park welcomes The Story Collider for an evening celebrating true, personal stories about science. Storytellers showcase the vibrant role that science plays in our lives. Stories told during these live shows are recorded and shared during The Story Collider’s weekly podcast.

Thursday, October 9 | 6:30 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at W Houston St.

Back 2 School: Sharpen your pencils and join us for a hands-on workshop for adults inspired by the Hudson River. This month, participants will explore local science during an interactive oyster monitoring workshop.

Thursday, November 13 | 6:30 PM | Pier 57 Discovery Tank at W 15 St.

Ask a Scientist: Laugh and learn from local STEM experts during informative and entertaining talks. Ask a Scientist invites participants to explore a fascinating science topic and engage in a live Q&A session with the experts.

Healthy on the Hudson

Conditioning on Mondays with Tone House | 6:30 PM | Pier 25 at N Moore St.

HIIT on Tuesdays with Chelsea Piers Fitness | 6:30 PM | Pier 46 at Charles St.

Dance Cardio on Wednesdays with 305 Fitness | 6:30 PM | Pier 97 at W 55 St.

Yoga on Thursdays with Chelsea Piers Fitness | 6:30 PM | Pier 64 at W 23 St.

Bike Skills Select Saturdays and Sundays | 9:00–11:00 AM | Pier 76 at W 34 St.

Dance Cardio on Saturdays with Ajna Dance Company | 10:00–11:00 AM | Pier 46 at W Charles St.

Various Modalities with Iron Strength | 6:30 PM | Multiple Locations

*Programs through October 26

Healthy on the Hudson offers a variety of accessible, free fitness classes led by NYC’s best trainers in your west side backyard. These classes are a great workout for all fitness levels. Family opportunities include free Bike Skills classes which are designed for riders ages five and up who are ready to ditch their training wheels and ride a two-wheeler.

Sunset Salsa

Thursdays, September 11-October 30 | 6:30–9:00 PM | Pier 45 at Christopher St.

Dance the night away with world-renowned dancer, instructor and producer Talía Castro-Pozo and her line-up of incredibly talented friends. These weekly dance parties begin with an introductory salsa lesson followed by an open dance session for all to enjoy.

Pollination Celebration

Saturday, September 13 | 11:00 AM–1:00 PM | Habitat Garden at W. 26 St.

Hudson River Park provides key habitat for NYC wildlife, including many local pollinators. Fly by the Park’s Habitat Garden for a day of family fun including nature walks, insect-themed crafts and more!

Volunteer Days

Green Team - September 13, October 11, October 25 and November 15 | 10:00 AM, various locations, see website for details

Blue Team - September 20 and October 4 | various times & locations, see website for details

Volunteers play a vital role in keeping the Park green and thriving and are a key part of our Hudson River Park community. Join us this fall to support a variety of projects including gardening, planting, oyster monitoring and more.

Community Events: Chelsea Waterside and Pier 84

Saturday, September 20 | 12:00–4:00 PM | Chelsea Waterside Park at W 23 St,

Saturday, September 27 | 12:00–4:00 PM | Pier 84 at W 44 St.

Celebrate what you love about Hudson River Park during these free community-centered events. Enjoy music, crafts and more for all ages with events in partnership with the Chelsea Waterside Park Association and West 44th Better Block Association & Friends of Pier 84!

Rhapsody at Hudson River Park

Saturday, October 4 & Sunday, October 5 | 5:00–7:30 PM | Pier 84 at W 44 St.

Rhapsody is KEIGWIN + COMPANY’s community-powered show that celebrates shared space, the joy of dance and the magic of gathering together to move, all with that signature Keigwin sparkle—featuring you alongside professional dancers. Inspired by Hudson River Park as a vital gathering place, this two-night event kicks off with an all-ages Let’s Make a Dance class with Larry and closes with a community dance party each night.

Park Tours

Saturday, October 18 | 1:00 PM | Gansevoort Peninsula at Gansevoort Street & Little W 12 St.

Visit us as part of Open House New York Weekend on Gansevoort Peninsula to learn about this unique living shoreline, featuring a salt marsh and submerged reef balls seeded with millions of juvenile oysters. Our Pier 40 Wetlab will also be open for Open House New York participants to meet local wildlife and tour our 3,500-gallon flow-through aquarium.

Release of the Fishes

Wednesday, October 29 | 3:00–6:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at W Houston St.

Bid farewell to the wonderful wildlife ambassadors as our Wetlab season comes to a close. During this event, participants of all ages can help return fish residents back into the Hudson River while learning more about our local waterways.

Pumpkin Smash

Saturday, November 1 | 12:00–3:00 PM | Pier 84 at W 44 St.

Squash, smash and smoosh your post-Halloween pumpkins into compost to help keep our Park beautiful, green and growing. Bring your own pumpkin to participate in this fall-favorite event!