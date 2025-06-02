Sundog Theatre Brings Edinburgh Fringe Favorites to Staten Island with SUNDOG FRINGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sundog Theatre will present Sundog Fringe, a double bill of plays from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, featuring the U.S. premieres of Cabin Fever and It’s a Mystery! The productions will run June 21–22 and June 26–29 at Wagner College’s Stage One.

The two solo and small-cast shows—both comedic in tone—originated at last summer’s Edinburgh Fringe and are performed by the same artists who premiered them overseas.

Cabin Fever, created and performed by Aurelia Harris-Johnstone and Beth Miles, follows a transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles, with the performers playing a pair of flight attendants and a cast of passengers. The show uses humor and quick character shifts to depict in-flight dynamics, hidden relationships, and cabin-class chaos.

It’s a Mystery!, written and performed by Tim Benzie and directed by Sarah Chew, is a solo performance that explores the artist’s lifelong fascination with the mystery genre—from Scooby-Doo and Encyclopedia Brown to Agatha Christie and Murder, She Wrote. The show includes audience interaction as Benzie guides the crowd through a live mystery-solving experience.

Sundog Theatre’s executive director Susan Fenley discovered both shows during a visit to the Edinburgh Fringe. “Among the over 1,500 shows there, I selected two that travel well and are extremely entertaining,” Fenley said. “They both did well at the Fringe, and I am betting Staten Island audiences will love these as much as UK audiences have.”

Both Harris-Johnstone and Miles are co-founders of Fresh !nk Theatre Company in the UK, and Cabin Fever has since toured venues across England, following its London engagement as part of the “Best of the Fringe” series. Benzie, an award-winning playwright and performer, is also the creator of Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote, which has toured internationally since 2018.

The Staten Island performances will take place at Wagner College’s Stage One, located at 636 Howard Avenue. Evening performances are scheduled for June 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, and 29 at 8:00 p.m., with Sunday matinees on June 22 and 29 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for students and seniors. More information is available at www.SundogTheatre.org or by calling 718-816-5453.

Sundog Theatre, founded in 2002, is a Staten Island-based nonprofit that produces original and contemporary theatre and runs arts education programs throughout the tri-state area.

