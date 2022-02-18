Sundog Theatre Announces Plays & Creative Teams for Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2022

Sundog Theatre has announced its six plays and creative team for Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2022, to be presented March 5 - 13 at New Dorp Moravian Church Theatre. This year the production will be in person for the first time since 2020, and opening night will be live streamed for those who wish to view the production remotely in real time. All six plays perform each night.

Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry is Sundog Theatre's 20th annual presentation of six new, one-act plays about our favorite boats - the Staten Island Ferries. For this year's version of Scenes, playwrights from throughout the US submitted scripts that incorporated this year's them of 'anniversary' or 'celebration' which corresponds with Sundog's 20th anniversary. A group of four readers choose six of them for a financial award and a staged production.

"We are very excited to be celebrating Sundog's 20th anniversary as a company as well as presenting the ferry plays for 20 years," said Sundog Executive Director Susan Fenley. "The project has developed an audience following, some of whom have been with us since the very beginning where the plays went from writing to showtime in 24 hours."

Directors for Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2022 are Barbara Brandt, Louisa Gallanda, Hadly Patterson, Craig Stoebling, Ken Tirado and Diane Zerega. Producer is Susan Fenley, tech director is Stephen Fehr, production stage manager is Katie Scibelli with graphic design by Angela Pelletier.

Sundog Theatre's Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2022 winning selections are the following:

The Fondant by Michelle Giusto. Michelle is a teacher and writer. Previous works include shorts performed at theatres in NY and Pennsylvania as well as virtual festivals in NY, California, and Hong Kong. Her plays have twice been chosen for Scenes. Michelle, who lives in Levittown, NY, also teaches fourth grade and has a doctorate in Educational Psychology.

Noodles! by Scott Mullen. Scott is a longtime Hollywood, CA screenplay analyst and screenwriter and a two-time winner of Amazon Studios' screenwriting contest. He co-wrote the Lifetime movie Line Sisters and his thrillers The Summoning, In Broad Daylight and Blood on Her Badge aired on TV One. An evening of his comic plays, A Night of S.M., had a two-week run in Hollywood. Scott's short plays have been produced hundreds of times around the world.

Silly Numbers by Theo Gallagher. Theo spent 30 years teaching high school chemistry and physics and retired in 1999. His plays De Ja Columbus was produced by Thespian Productions in NYC, The Losers was produced in Scenes by Sundog Theatre, and Spirit Equity by Lakeshore Players Theatre in MN. Theo lives in Pennsyvlania.

Sylvie and Gracie Get Married by Dvora Zipkin. Dvora, an actor, playwright, and director, lives in Vermont and has had several short plays produced there and elsewhere, including a one-act Chanukah play (via Zoom) in Chicago. She has appeared on a number of Vermont stages and is on the board of the Vermont Playwrights Circle.

Take Something, Leave Something by Matthew Gilleece. Matthew is a prize-winning Staten Island screenwriter, playwright, lyricist, actor, and musician. His plays have been workshopped and performed at venues from NYC to LA, most recently at the Little Victory Theatre and NY Theater Festival. His one-acts have appeared in Scenes for the past three years.

Whatever Happened to Arlo Minchik by Vicki Riba Koestler. Vicki has had essays published in the NY Times travel and New York Daily News travel as well as north New Jersey's Record (op-ed), New Jersey Monthly, and Child Magazine. Books include The Baby Boomer's Guide to Getting it Right the Second Time Around and Choosing Joy, both by Gary Null with Vicki. Vicki lives in Virginia.

Performances of Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2022 are March 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13 - Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm at New Dorp Moravian Church Theatre, 2205 Richmond Rd. Tickets ($18, $20) on sale now. To purchase tickets for live or streaming performances, visit www.sundogtheatre.org or buy at the door.