Story Pirates Announce CATS SIT ON YOU Benefit Performance

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Story Pirates and special guests will perform live and in-person at the Manhattan Center* on Sunday, May 15. This star-studded show (originally scheduled for March 2020) benefits Story Pirates Changemakers and continues the 2022 Cats Sit On You Tour, named for the Story Pirates' award-winning album and song.

At the show, the cast will perform several fan-favorite numbers, plus create stories and songs on the spot, aided by ideas from kids in the audience. As Story Pirates Creative Director Lee Overtree says, "I'm still coming to grips with how funny this show is going to be. I can't believe we're really performing live again this year! The combination of kids' imaginations with the absurd talent of these performers will make for a truly special afternoon. You should come! Yes, you!"

The NYC benefit, one of the biggest of the year, will be filled with influential supporters, sponsors, and children throwing pies in the faces of the Story Pirates. At the March benefit in Los Angeles, nearly a thousand kids and their grownups enjoyed the fun as guest performers included Bobby Moynihan (SNL, Mr. Mayor), Paul Scheer (Black Monday, The League), Christina Anthony (Mixed-ish), Lauren Ash (Superstore), Vella Lovell (Mr. Mayor, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Mike Cabellon (Mr. Mayor). The NYC show will feature Lee, Peter and Eric, hosts of the award-winning Story Pirates Podcast and Andrew from Story Pirates' award-winning PBS show, SPTV; more talent will be announced soon.

The Story Pirates "Cats Sit on You" tour also includes the WBUR Podcast Playdate in Boston on April 23 and 24, and a performance at Wilco's Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, MA, on May 27. Visit https://www.storypirates.com/buy-tickets for details.

Stay tuned for news about Season 5 of the Story Pirates Podcast this spring, which once again will be fueled by kids' brilliant ideas, music, and celebrity guests. In the meantime, kids everywhere are invited to submit their story ideas at: https://www.storypirates.com/submit-a-story. Every submission will receive a "Story Love" response and a chance to be featured on the podcast. The Story Pirates Podcast has won awards from iHeartRadio, The Webbys, National Parenting Publications (NAPPA) and Parents' Choice. The Webbys just announced this week that the podcast is nominated for two more awards for 2022.

Ticketing Notes:

Tickets are $100 VIP and $35 general admission. VIP tickets include priority seating, a special VIP (Very Important Pirate) lanyard and a meet-and-greet with the cast. All ticket-holders will receive special gifts at the show. Proof of vaccination will be required.

For more information about Story Pirates, visit www.storypirates.com.

For more information about Story Pirates Changemakers, visit www.storypirateschangemakers.org.