Steve Wruble's One Man Show ESCAPE FROM DADDYLAND Comes to True Stories Festival This Month

Brought up in the deep South as an Orthodox Jew, son of a famous doctor - Elvis Presley's proctologist - Steve Wruble is expected to follow his father into the bowels of the rich and famous. Instead, Steve becomes a psychiatrist, divorces his wife and pivots from strict religion, and begins a hilarious and compelling journey into uncharted waters. Steve's musical odyssey - Escape from Daddyland - takes us from his rowdy childhood in Memphis all the way to Germany, where he hopes to make his father proud by killing it on the comedy stages of Berlin.

Escape from Daddyland is being presented as part of True Stories, a collection of five new full-length solo plays directed by Obie, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics award winner and theatre legend Gretchen Cryer. Each show involves a solo performer sharing their funny, sad, sexy, shocking and most importantly, true stories.

Wruble started writing as an outlet to replace some of the deficits he was feeling in his relationship to his father, saying that "Telling my story allowed me to have a better relationship with myself. I'm excited to perform my story along with my original music for people to be moved by something real."

Gretchen Cryer, whose writing workshops were the genesis of the plays in the series said, "The journey I have gone on with each playwright/performer has been full of surprising twists and turns. It's a very exciting process that requires great courage and a willingness to embrace the unexpected."

True Stories will run at Cherry Lane Theatre, May 3 through May 22, 2022. Each play has five performances in repertory over three weeks in May 2022. Performers/playwrights include two-time Emmy award winner Jon Cryer, Linda Manning, Alex Petrullo, Abby Stokes, and Steve Wruble.

Wruble will perform Escape from Daddyland on Thursday, May 5th at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 7 at 2; Thursday, May 19 at 8 (includes Livestream); Saturday, May 21 at 8; and Sunday, May 22 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at www.TrueStoriesPlays.com, CherryLaneTheatre.org/true-stories or at Cherry Lane Theatre box office, 38 Commerce Street. In addition, Wruble is releasing his 5 compositions on CD that include his full band. It will be available for sale in the lobby after the show.

Steve Wruble is an accomplished singer-songwriter and storyteller. He has won the Moth StorySLAM and performs standup comedy in NYC and Berlin. He is also a contributor to the New York Times best-selling book, "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President," where he wrote a chapter, "Trump's Daddy Issues - A Toxic Mix for America." In addition, Wruble is a child and adult psychiatrist in private practice in New York City and Ridgewood, NJ.