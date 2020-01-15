Steve Coulter and More to Star In BENT By Martin Sherman

A tragic love story set in Nazi Germany, Bent follows the journey of Max, a young gay man from Berlin, who learns to accept himself and to love in the face of horrific and impossible odds. One of the most significant plays of the 20th century, Bent sheds light on the widely untold history of the persecution of homosexual men during the Holocaust.

"...[Bent reminds us that] it's worth the risk to care, and to love. Even if it means being killed. Because if we don't do that, there is no point to living." - Emma Coulter, director

The majority of the cast and production team are reuniting after five years since the successful production of Bent at UNCSA, one of the most acclaimed acting conservatories in the country. This new iteration brings half a decade of experience on top of their classical training to the New York theatre scene. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, an NYC organization dedicated to homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

Featuring a fierce female-driven production team and a cast with credits ranging from AMC's The Walking Dead to Angels in America at Cygnet in San Diego, Bent is a must-see this season. Tickets are extremely limited.

"This is an extraordinary story of tenacious hope in the face of unequivocal despair...you will leave the theater a changed person." - Kira Geiger, producer

ABOUT THE CAST:

STEVE COULTER* (Uncle Freddie)...has appeared regionally at the Guthrie Theatre and the Alliance Theatre, and others. Film and television appearances include The Hunger Games, The Conjuring 1 & 2, First Man, and recurring roles on House of Cards, The Walking Dead, and Yellowstone. He appeared in Wizard of Lies with Robert DeNiro, and Paterno with Al Pacino, on HBO. He also appears in the upcoming El Tonto, opposite Charlie Day, and Damon Lindelof's The Hunt.

WIL BETHMANN (Max)...is a New York-based actor and appeared most recently at Diversionary Theatre in David Sedaris' The Santaland Diaries, (currently nominated for 'Outstanding Solo Performance' by the San Diego Critics Circle) and Significant Other. At Cygnet Theatre: U.S premiere of The Virgin Trial (Parry), Camelot (King Arthur), and Angels In America Parts I & II (Louis). On-screen personality & creative mind behind ad campaigns for Smirnoff, AT&T, BrosBeingBasic, Applebees, the NCAA, and coverage for Governor's Ball and LoveLoud music festivals. Three-time nominee: Shorty Awards. BFA UNCSA.

MICHAEL CALCIANO (Greta)...is an actor and writer based out of NYC. Acting credits include Richard III (4th St. Theatre; Bridge Production Group), Gregor (Access Theatre; InVersion Theatre Co.), and film Polyamor-ish. Writing/producing credits include short film Come Be Creepy With Us (Short of the Week), web-series The Primaries (IGTV), play TRU LUV (InVersion Theatre Company), and play Quartet (workshop; in development). BFA in drama from UNCSA. Instagram: @neeshcalneesh

CONOR M. HAMILL*(Wolf)...was most recently seen as D'Artagnan in The Man in the Iron Mask. Theatre: Julian Curtis in Hoi Polloi, Wykowski in Biloxi Blues, Fortinbras in Hamlet, Woodson Bull III in Third. TV/Film: Chadwick Blake in The Cobblestone Corridor, Terrence in Crossing the Line. Conor was born in Hartford, CT, and holds a BFA from The Hartt School.

JOSH POPA* (Horst)...is honored to be a part of the Bent team once again--and this time in completely different shoes. Regional theatre: Fox in The Little Prince, Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, and Andrew in Spike Heels. joshpopa.squarespace.com

Pascal Portney (Rudy)... is a New York-based actor. His NY credits include The Killer (The Architect) and Morning (Stephen). He currently acts as the Assistant Director of Marketing for the New York-based theatre company Normal Ave. He received his BFA in Acting at Syracuse University.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION TEAM:

EMMA COULTER (Director, Producer)...received a BFA in acting from UNCSA. Her recent acting credits include Like a Boss (Paramount), Ozark (Netflix), and The Walking Dead (AMC). Emma made her New York theatre debut in Rouge at Lincoln Center Education, shortly followed by Cecily in The Importance of Being Earnest at the Roebuck Theatre. Bent is Emma's New York directorial debut. emmacoulteractress.com

ALEX BODINE (Producer, Fight Choreographer)...Off Broadway: Simon Dawes Becomes a Planet (Asst. Dir., Access Theatre, '16) Regional/Other Directing: Purgatory (The Plaxall Gallery, LIC, Jan '20), The Chairs (Flint Repertory Theatre, '19), Sew Buttons on Ice Cream and See if They Stick (LIC Arts, LIC, '19), The Little Prince (Flint Rep, '18), Fool for Love (ACTLab, Seattle, '17), Alice in Slasherland (Keys to the Kingdom, NC, '16). Graduate of the acting program at the UNCSA ('15), recipient of the Kenan Fellowship in Directing at ACT, Seattle ('16). In addition to performing and directing, Alex is also a choreographer with the Society of American Fight Directors, and teaches stage combat to professional actors at Neutral Chaos Combat in New York, where he resides.

KIRA GEIGER (Producer, Marketing)...is a New York-based actor. Her first venture into NYC producing was in 2016 and took the form of Theresa Rebeck's Spike Heels at Loft227 (now Town Stages), in which she starred as Georgie. Regional theatre: A Park Avenue Christmas, Cat Call. TV: "Pandora's Box: Unleashing Evil" (ID). Commercial credits include campaigns for American Greetings, Captain Morgan, GoPower Bikes, and Airgle. BFA UNCSA. kirageiger.com instagram: @kiraliralee

*appearing courtesy of AEA. Equity-approved showcase. BENT is intended for mature audiences; nudity & violence.

ABOUT THE VENUE:

Triskelion Arts is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and presentation of the performing arts. Originally a single studio in the heart of Williamsburg, our organization was co-founded in 2000 by the former dance collective KICK|STANDance. In 2015, we moved to our current Greenpoint home. Under the leadership of founding Artistic Director & co-Artistic Directors, Triskelion has blossomed into one of Brooklyn's most valued centers for performing arts. More than 600 original productions have taken place on Triskelion's stages and its patrons have used countless subsidized rehearsal and class hours.





