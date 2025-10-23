 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Spark Theatre Festival NYC Now Accepting Submissions For 2026

Events will run from April 6 - 26 at The 28th Street Theatre, in NoHo.

By: Oct. 23, 2025
Spark Theatre Festival NYC Now Accepting Submissions For 2026 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Emerging Artists Theatre is now accepting submissions for the Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC. The Spring festival will be broken into two categories: workshop productions and fully developed new work. Additionally, some productions may be given more than one performance slot.

The festival will run April 6 – 26, 2026 at The 28th Street Theatre, located at 15 W 28th Street in New York City. Submissions of short plays, musicals, solo performances, dance, cabaret, sketch comedy, jazz, burlesque, monologues, storytelling, and subway musicians/acts are now being accepted. If you have an artistic discipline that isn't mentioned or is “out of the box,” please feel free to submit. 

Spark Theatre Festival NYC showcases polished works-in-progress. Many of the pieces that are showcased at the festival are being presented in front of an audience for the first time. Each participant is given the option of doing a talkback following their performance, where they may ask the audience for feedback on their work.

Artists showcase their works-in-progress, whether as a staged reading or an off-book presentation.

Shows run nightly Monday through Sunday at 7 pm, Saturdays at 7pm and 9pm, and Sundays at 2pm, 5 pm, and 7 pm. Presentation slots are 60 minutes. If you are submitting a short piece, you will be paired with another play or dance piece to create a 60-minute show slot. Submissions must be a minimum of 5 minutes for dance pieces and monologues. Productions may not be performed 3 months prior to or a month after the Spark Theatre Festival.

To submit a new work, please visit www.emergingartiststheatre.org/submissions

The deadline for submissions is midnight (EST) December 1st, 2025. Participants will be notified on a rolling basis starting in mid-January. There are no submission or festival fees, and participants receive a 50/50 box-office split when the required audience guarantee of 1 ticket per minute of performance is met. Past artists who have packed the house have made between $300 to $900 for 30 minutes to an hour presentation. All participants must be fully vaccinated. 

Application and submission guidelines are available at https://emergingartiststheatre.org/submissions

Regional Awards
Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
79 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Aladdin
85 ratings

Aladdin
Just in Time
95 ratings

Just in Time
Hell's Kitchen
64 ratings

Hell's Kitchen

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos