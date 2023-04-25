Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK

Performances run May 18 to May 28.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK

Soft Brain Theatre Company has announced its first fully-devised musical production, Puss in Boots: After Dark, marking Soft Brain Theatre Company's third production. The show was devised in company, with direction by Nicole Tsarouhas and story supervision by Lila Perlman. Puss in Boots: After Dark runs off-Broadway at The Chain Theatre from May 18 to May 28.

"Puss in Boots: After Dark is not the story of the Puss in Boots character we thought we knew," said director of Puss in Boots: After Dark and Co-founding Artistic Director of Soft Brain Theatre Company, Nicole Tsarouhas. "We looked at several of the original Puss in Boots fairy tales from France and Italy, we picked them apart, and we asked, 'What If?' Then, we looked at this new world we built through the lens of commedia dell'arte as a way to heighten the characters. To give it the Soft Brain touch, we made it raunchier, wackier, and more queer. It's certainly an 'after hours' retelling of a fairy tale."

Puss in Boots: After Dark is a fully-devised musical with commedia dell'arte characters and commedia plot elements. The story is filled with quests, magic, hidden identities, and tales of forbidden love.

When Puss' feeble-minded owner Constantino discovers and adorns a forgotten pair of boots in the back of his closet, the duo is transported into a different world. In this Night World, the Faerie King forces both Constantino and Puss on a quest to find the key to break a long foretold prophecy. As Puss battles her past as an outlaw, rebel, and troublemaker, Constantino races against the magic of a world he doesn't know. Puss in Boots: After Dark features a score of original music by the Company.

"The best part of making theatre, for me, has always been collaboration," said Lila Perlman, the story supervisor for Puss in Boots: After Dark. "As a playwright, it's so much more exciting to be in a room creating a new play with other people rather than sitting by myself in a room banging my head against my computer screen. There's an amazing creative power when you focus 14 minds and bodies together on one theme. You chisel away at one goal from all different sides-and slowly there emerges a polished gem with many facets."

Puss in Boots: After Dark is directed by Nicole Tsarouhas and features performers Nikki Amico, Julianna Egidio, Lara García Landa, Megan Jeter, Joshua Kukafka, Owen O'Leary, Lila Perlman, Ebie Prideaux, Isaiah Spetz, RJ Tabachnick, Gigi Tamayo Boado, Nicole Tsarouhas and Emma Yaniger. Music arrangement by Marcus Edvardsson, Owen O'Leary, and Isaiah Spetz, scenic design by Gigi Tamayo Boado, lighting design by Hailey Kragelj, costume design by Owen O'Leary and Joshua Kukafka, theatrical magic by RJ Tabachnick, prop design by Chanterelle Davis, and stage management by Nikki Amico.




Sean Patrick Murtagh Takes His Final Bow on the New York Stage at The Laurie Beechman Thea Photo
Sean Patrick Murtagh Takes His Final Bow on the New York Stage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in June
The Golden Tenor of Cabaret returns to the stage with a brand new show celebrating the iconic divas from the legendary late Stephen Sondheim’s vast body of work, and bids farewell to the New York stage as he embarks on a film and TV career in Los Angeles. Two-time MAC and BroadwayWorld Award-winning singer Sean Patrick Murtagh fills some pretty big heels in his brand new show, Beautiful Girls: A Tribute to Sondheim’s Divas. 
Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Pla Photo
Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry City
Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) and BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE) staged readings of 'The Last Days of the Brave and the Bold,' and 'A People's History of Superheroism' at Fort Hamilton Distillery in Industry City, last Saturday which followed the FREE Brooklyn Comics showcase at St. Marks Comics, also at Industry City. 
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30 Photo
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30
The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will close its 99th season with Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty-the duo's third full-length operetta and the only one to have had its world premiere (in 1879) in New York. Blue Hill Troupe's performances of this iconic work will take place at El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio.
AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC Debut Photo
AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC Debut
As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will will make its NYC debut at the Kraine Theatre in a one night workshop performance at the Kraine Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARKSoft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK
April 25, 2023

Soft Brain Theatre Company has announced its first fully-devised musical production, Puss in Boots: After Dark, marking Soft Brain Theatre Company's third production. The show was devised in company, with direction by Nicole Tsarouhas and story supervision by Lila Perlman. Puss in Boots: After Dark runs off-Broadway at The Chain Theatre from May 18 to May 28.
Sean Patrick Murtagh Takes His Final Bow on the New York Stage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in JuneSean Patrick Murtagh Takes His Final Bow on the New York Stage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in June
April 25, 2023

The Golden Tenor of Cabaret returns to the stage with a brand new show celebrating the iconic divas from the legendary late Stephen Sondheim’s vast body of work, and bids farewell to the New York stage as he embarks on a film and TV career in Los Angeles. Two-time MAC and BroadwayWorld Award-winning singer Sean Patrick Murtagh fills some pretty big heels in his brand new show, Beautiful Girls: A Tribute to Sondheim’s Divas. 
WASHINGTON Comes to the Attic at the TankWASHINGTON Comes to the Attic at the Tank
April 25, 2023

WASHINGTON is an exciting new family drama, by up and coming New York playwright, Eric Rateé. Following Sadie, a young writer returning home for the holidays, as she tries to navigate caring for her bipolar brother, holding together dying friendships with her childhood best friends, and understanding and accepting the true meaning of what it means to be a family.
Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry CityPhotos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry City
April 24, 2023

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) and BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE) staged readings of 'The Last Days of the Brave and the Bold,' and 'A People's History of Superheroism' at Fort Hamilton Distillery in Industry City, last Saturday which followed the FREE Brooklyn Comics showcase at St. Marks Comics, also at Industry City. 
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30
April 24, 2023

The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will close its 99th season with Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty-the duo's third full-length operetta and the only one to have had its world premiere (in 1879) in New York. Blue Hill Troupe's performances of this iconic work will take place at El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio.
share