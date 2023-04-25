Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK

Soft Brain Theatre Company has announced its first fully-devised musical production, Puss in Boots: After Dark, marking Soft Brain Theatre Company's third production. The show was devised in company, with direction by Nicole Tsarouhas and story supervision by Lila Perlman. Puss in Boots: After Dark runs off-Broadway at The Chain Theatre from May 18 to May 28.

"Puss in Boots: After Dark is not the story of the Puss in Boots character we thought we knew," said director of Puss in Boots: After Dark and Co-founding Artistic Director of Soft Brain Theatre Company, Nicole Tsarouhas. "We looked at several of the original Puss in Boots fairy tales from France and Italy, we picked them apart, and we asked, 'What If?' Then, we looked at this new world we built through the lens of commedia dell'arte as a way to heighten the characters. To give it the Soft Brain touch, we made it raunchier, wackier, and more queer. It's certainly an 'after hours' retelling of a fairy tale."

Puss in Boots: After Dark is a fully-devised musical with commedia dell'arte characters and commedia plot elements. The story is filled with quests, magic, hidden identities, and tales of forbidden love.

When Puss' feeble-minded owner Constantino discovers and adorns a forgotten pair of boots in the back of his closet, the duo is transported into a different world. In this Night World, the Faerie King forces both Constantino and Puss on a quest to find the key to break a long foretold prophecy. As Puss battles her past as an outlaw, rebel, and troublemaker, Constantino races against the magic of a world he doesn't know. Puss in Boots: After Dark features a score of original music by the Company.

"The best part of making theatre, for me, has always been collaboration," said Lila Perlman, the story supervisor for Puss in Boots: After Dark. "As a playwright, it's so much more exciting to be in a room creating a new play with other people rather than sitting by myself in a room banging my head against my computer screen. There's an amazing creative power when you focus 14 minds and bodies together on one theme. You chisel away at one goal from all different sides-and slowly there emerges a polished gem with many facets."

Puss in Boots: After Dark is directed by Nicole Tsarouhas and features performers Nikki Amico, Julianna Egidio, Lara García Landa, Megan Jeter, Joshua Kukafka, Owen O'Leary, Lila Perlman, Ebie Prideaux, Isaiah Spetz, RJ Tabachnick, Gigi Tamayo Boado, Nicole Tsarouhas and Emma Yaniger. Music arrangement by Marcus Edvardsson, Owen O'Leary, and Isaiah Spetz, scenic design by Gigi Tamayo Boado, lighting design by Hailey Kragelj, costume design by Owen O'Leary and Joshua Kukafka, theatrical magic by RJ Tabachnick, prop design by Chanterelle Davis, and stage management by Nikki Amico.