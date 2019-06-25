Shining Star Players Announce Cast for THE END OF SUMMER

Casting is set for the upcoming production of The End of Summer, at the 13th Street Theatre, which will play a two-performance engagement on July 24 at 2 & 7pm.

Devon Roth, will take on the role of Max, a young teen, about to enter high school.

The cast will also include Lexie Faith as Chantal, Erin Bradford as Joy and Ariane Ireland as Amanda.

Rounding out the company are Brady Bryson, Benjamin Kalish, Charley Bazz, and Kate Karen.

The End of Summer will be produced by Shining Star Players, a New Jersey/NYC Theatre company. Directed by Alec Feinsot, Number the Stars marks Shining Star Players' 4th production and second summer at the 13th Street Theatre.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on July 1 at 10AM. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.shiningstarplayers.com/tickets.html OR directly at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4256973.

The End of Summer tells the story of Max, a teenage girl who is about to embark on her freshmen year of high school. One evening, on the last days of summer, Max hosts an innocent sleepover, while her mother is out for the night. With Max's older brother, Dalton and his buddies also in the house, and limitless alcohol/drugs present, an innocent social gathering soon turns into a night of tragedy.

