Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR to be Presented at Fount Studios in August

Director Ronan Kelly will unveil a two-night, off-off-Broadway engagement of William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar at Fount Studios on August 8 and 9, 2025.

"Politics are always personal," Kelly notes. "By foregrounding the intimate bonds beneath the intrigue, we expose how desire shapes empires-then and now."

About the Director

A recent graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Ronan Kelly is a recipient of the SBCC Film Festival Best Actor Award and has been featured at Cannes Film Festival. He also served as assistant director on the SXSW-premiering "She's the He," a breakout hit on this year's festival circuit. His classical training and fascination with ancient history equip him to reveal the seductive power dynamics at the heart of Julius Caesar.

Featured Cast

B. Thraelkill as Cassius, Morgan-Ellene Davis as Calpurnia & Octavius, Petron Brown as Mark Antony, and Ronan Kelly as Brutus.



Performance Details

Dates: Friday, August 8 & Saturday, August 9, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. (doors 7:00 p.m.)

Venue: Fount Studios, 421 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019

