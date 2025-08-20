SWEET TEA: AN ARTIST SALON To Be Presented At The Tank This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



My Black Job Productions will present SWEET TEA: AN ARTIST SALON at The Tank (Blackbox Theatre) on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 1:30 PM. The event will also be available to audiences nationwide via livestream tickets.

This season’s salon is led by Producing Artist David H. Parker, with featured Producing Artists Grammy Award–nominated Diovanna Obafunmilayo Frazier, Kyra Shaw-Davis, and Jessica Charles. The afternoon will also include a live performance by activist and artist Jonathan Lykes.

Styled as both celebration and strategy, Sweet Tea creates intimate gatherings that resource and uplift Black artists while building spaces for cultural transformation. This year, Parker received $3,500 in direct support and development resources for their new play FREAKZSHOW, while each Producing Artist received mini-grants and developmental support through curated readings and producing infrastructure.

The initiative is part of Carlton V Bell II’s (“cj”) capstone project for The Tank’s Producing Cohort, supported by the Mellon Foundation, designed to nurture the next generation of cultural producers.