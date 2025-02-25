SWALLOWS Comes to La MaMa Experimental Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aging '90s heartthrob Brodie and his middle-aged girl band, The Swallows, are preparing to film a music video in their crumbling Valley McMansion when a buried secret threatens their fragile existence. Celebrated for her NYC alt-scene solo performance, multidisciplinary artist Jill Pangallo takes an exciting leap with her debut play, fusing comedic storytelling and provocative themes.

La MaMa will present the SWALLOWS from March 28-April 6, 2025 at The Downstairs Theatre at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, 66 E. 4th Street, NYC. Performances: Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 4pm. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for students/seniors, and can be purchased online, by phone at 646-430-5374, or in person at the La MaMa Box Office. Additionally, the first 10 tickets of each show are $10 (limit two per person). ​

"Swallows may be Pangallo's most profound (and hilarious) exploration to date. Her signature wit is passed through a sharply insightful lens of nostalgia. But between the laughs there are twinges of dark truths about aging, shame, and the omnipresent repression our culture inflicts on women. Tragicomic... yet ultimately inspiring." said Josh Kilmer-Purcell, New York Times Bestselling Author (The Bucolic Plague, I am Not Myself These Days).

Featuring Becca Blackwell (Is This a Room, Sort Of, Bros), Heather Litteer (La MaMa, Big Art Group, Requiem for a Dream), Anni Rossi (Live at St. Vitus, 4AD, Whitney Museum) and Jill Pangallo (Joe's Pub, Pioneer Works, JWAnderson,), Swallows blends powerful narrative, comedy, and an original song by Rossi to deliver an unforgettable deep dive into Hollywood's casualties, faded glory, and the desperate search for relevance in an industry that devours its young.

Written by Jill Pangallo; Directed by Rosie Glen-Lambert; Scenic Designer: Evan Frank; Lighting Designer: Jacqueline Scaletta; Sound Designer: Padra Crisafulli; Stage Manager: Arran Bowen; Production Manager: Jordan Coats; Social Media Manager: MJ; Choreographer: Ashley Meeks; Intimacy Director: Jo Valdés; Dramaturg: Brianna Snyder; Logo Designer: Connor Pan

Performers: Heather Litteer, Anni Rossi, Jill Pangallo, Becca Blackwell, Jason Bernardo, Priyanka Kedia, SouJee Han

For more information visit swallowstheplay.com or follow @swallowstheplay.

