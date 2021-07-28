STONED TO THE WALL A New LGBTQ Drama Debuts At The Chain Theater

Triangle Rainbow Theater Productions presents STONED TO THE WALL written by Anthony Fusco and directed by Jesse Marsh. Running at the Chain Theater Sept 14-19.

An LGBTQ drama about a troubled young gay couple Corey & Bryan that are trying to fix their broken relationship after an incident that takes place at the Stonewall bar in NYC.

Can Bryan forgive Corey for his past mistakes, and will Corey be able to move forward after he finds out some new information that Bryan has kept from him. They must decide if their reconnection will rekindle the feelings they once had.

Cast of Stoned To The Wall features Zaq Latino as Corey, CJ DiOrio as Bryan, Matt Tierney as Trevor, Nicholas Capriotti as Marco, Paul Emiliani as Gino, Lori Marcus as Angela, Gray Dale Mart'z Harris as Sin D, Zachary Canter as US/Marco/Gino. Stage Manager: Moshe Henderson.

Purchase tickets here use code STONED at checkout for 50% off Mainstage Best Available

Production contains some strobe light effects and partial nudity

All actors are vaccinated! All audience members should be vaccinated and able to show proof of vaccination at the door. You can show the white vaccination card or your excelsior pass on your phone.