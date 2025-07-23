SPARKS! Returns To The Reverie Room For One-Day Encore In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cathy Lawrence’s original musical SPARKS! will return to The Reverie Room for one day only on August 31, following a sold-out premiere earlier this year. The 60-minute one-act musical comedy will be performed at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the intimate Upper West Side venue.

SPARKS! blends romantic comedy with modern themes of love, technology, and creativity. The show follows two idealists—Lenny, a coder trying to reinvent dating, and Kitty, a spirited cantor—who meet on a dating app and spontaneously decide to co-write a musical on their first date. But when artificial intelligence enters the mix, the chemistry falters, and the evening spirals into a heartfelt and hilarious collision of values. Their date unfolds under the watchful eyes of two quirky musical waiters who help nudge the night—and the narrative—back on track.

The cast for the encore performances will include Logan Sigler, Sam Kline, Paul Green, and Yanzi Ding. Lawrence, who wrote the book, music, and lyrics, also co-directs the production alongside Sigler. The musical features live piano accompaniment and an original score rooted in Lawrence’s background as a cantor, performer, and voice teacher.

The Reverie Room, a new 50-seat venue located at 163 West 72nd Street, opened this spring and hosted SPARKS! during its debut run. The upcoming encore marks a milestone in the venue’s inaugural programming, offering audiences another chance to experience the intimate show in a cozy, cabaret-style setting.

Tickets are $20 with a $10 café minimum. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit reverieroomnyc.com.

TICKETS:

2:00 PM: https://www.reverieroomnyc.com/event-details-registration/sparks-2025-08-31-14-00

7:00 PM: https://www.reverieroomnyc.com/event-details-registration/sparks-2025-08-31-19-00

SPARKS! is produced by Dear Nomadic Artists, an organization founded to support international performers pursuing careers in the U.S.