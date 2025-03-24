¡SOMEONE EXTRAORDINARYX! By Poli Olavarria To Have World Premiere at The Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Immigration and the Latinx and LGBTQ+ experience is explored in the new dark comedy ¡Someone ExtraordinariX! written by Chilean playwright Poli Olavarria. The production will have its World Premiere at The Players Theatre in the West Village. The limited engagement runs May 1 - 18 with opening night slated for May 1. Brazilian director Daniely Martins directs.

¡Someone ExtraordinariX! deals with immigration and artists Visa's, something many members of the cast and creative team are dealing with. Playwright Olavarria shared why she wrote the play, "I wrote ¡Someone ExtraordinariX! because I needed to do it. Whether it was because I needed to feel, say, share, express, fight, or do something, that is up for you to decide. All I know is that it came from need. I needed to express what I was feeling, I needed to talk about what is happening to me and so many others. I could say I got inspired by immigration, by my friends, by my life, by seeing how unjust this process is and wanting to do something about it, which are obviously things that are on my mind but the truth is I wasn't thinking about that while I wrote. I just wrote what I felt."

It's present-day Manhattan, and Chilean immigrant Mona is coming up on her Visa deadline. As she tries to stay employed, auditioning, and in the country, she encounters Maggie, an All-American songwriter, who just can't let things go, and Vicho, a Mexican actor and playwright who has more in common with Mona than she might think. Helped and/or hindered by Someone, Mona tries to navigate her upcoming deadlines, a perma-intoxicated boss, a budding relationship, and the 'endless loneliness that comes with being alive'. ¡Someone ExtraordinariX! poses the question: how does it feel when the one thing you want doesn't want you back?

The cast features Sophie Morrison (The Banality of Evil/The Brick) as Someone, Poli Olavarria (August: Osage County at Finis Terrae) as Mona, Vincent Rame (Broadway World Award for best performance in the play 9/10) as Vicho, and Lauryn Savela (Hearts Like Planets by Adam Szymkowicz at AADA) as Maggie.

The creative/Production Team includes Micah Carlsen (sound design), Goran Popovich (scenic and properties designer), and Francesca Pecchi (stage management).

Performances run May 1 - 18 with shows Thursday - Saturday at 7pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Running time: 1:40. The Players Theatre (Steve and Marie Sgouros Theatre) is located at 115 MacDougal Street (btw 3rd Street & Minetta Lane), New York, NY 10012. Tickets are $52 for general admission and $77 for VIP tickets. More info available at www.linktr.ee/someoneextraordinarix.

