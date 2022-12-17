SOCIETY Theater Collective Announces New Members

New York City-based theater collective SOCIETY has announced that four women will join the company.

Joining the ensemble are producer Victoria Detres, (The Kite Runner, BKBX Kids! Asks Why, Take Shape), actor Dela Meskienyar (Joe Turner's Come And Gone, Law and Order SVU, Funny Face), actor Jennifer Mogbock (The Good Fight, Merry Wives, Golden City), and actor writer director Stephanie Lane (Sleep No More, Law & Order, Elementary, Enloquecer, Dish).

After SOCIETY's two inaugural productions (Beginning Days of True Jubilation by Mona Mansour and The Strangers Came Today by Emily Zemba) were performed in repertory at The New Ohio in June 2022, the company will begin development of their third new work in 2023. As SOCIETY marks three years as a company, it remains committed to investing in working artists and creating new research-driven, radically collaborative works.

SOCIETY Theatre Collective, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization founded by playwright Mona Mansour, director Scott Illingworth, and actor/producer Tim Nicolai to produce new works of theatre using the Joint Stock Method. The collective includes over 20 theater makers of different disciplines. More information about SOCIETY and their work is available at societytheatre.com