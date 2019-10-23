SITI Company To Honor Taylor Mac with John Cameron Mitchell, Susan Stroman, Julie White, And More

On November 21, the award-winning Siti Company will honor Tony-nominee and vanguard artist Taylor Mac, at their annual fall gala, which celebrates SITI's contribution to both the American theatrical landscape and to theatre-making around the world. SITI wishes to acknowledge Taylor Mac's role as a pioneering multi-hyphenate artist of our time-as an actor, singer-songwriter, performance artist, director, producer, and author of seventeen full-length works. Siti Company is thrilled to honor Taylor's unparalleled contributions to the arts to date. From the Pulitzer Prize finalist, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, to this season's Tony-nominated Best Play, Gary, A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, the level of artistry, passion, and authenticity that Taylor Mac brings to the stage is nothing short of groundbreaking.



The evening's program will be emceed by Obie award-winning performer/producer/storyteller Chris Wells, who is the founding artistic director of The Secret City, dedicated to connecting artists to community and building community around the arts. The evening will include performances by the multi-talented John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Siti Company performers, Akiko Aizawa, Will Bond, Gian Murray Gianino, Leon Ingulsrud, Ellen Lauren, Kelly Maurer, & Stephen Duff Webber, as well as tributes by SITI co-founder Anne Bogart, Tony-Award Winning director-choreographer Susan Stroman and Tony Winner Julie White.



The SITI Gala will take place at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St, Manhattan) at 6:30pm on Thursday, November 21st. Individual tickets for the evening, which includes a seated dinner, start at $500 with tables available starting at $2,500. All tickets can be purchased online at www.siti.org/2019benefit, by calling 212.868.0860, or by emailing benefit@siti.org.

­Taylor Mac who uses "judy" (lowercase sic unless at the start of a sentence, just like a regular pronoun), not as a name but as a gender pronoun-is a playwright, actor, singer-songwriter, performance artist, director and producer. Judy's work has been performed in hundreds of venues including on Broadway and in New York's Town Hall, Lincoln Center, Celebrate Brooklyn, and Playwrights Horizons, as well as London's Hackney Empire and Barbican, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, Los Angeles's Royce Hall and Ace Theater (through the Center for the Art of Performance), Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, the Sydney Opera House, The Melbourne Festival (Forum Theater), Stockholm's Sodra Theatern, the Spoleto Festival, and San Francisco's Curran Theater and MOMA.

Judy is the author of many works of theater including, Gary, A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, Holiday Sauce, Hir, The Walk Across America for Mother Earth, Comparison is Violence, The Lily's Revenge, The Young Ladies Of, Red Tide Blooming, The Be(a)st of Taylor Mac, Cardiac Arrest or Venus on a Half-Clam, The Face of Liberalism, Okay, Maurizio Pollini, A Crevice, and The Hot Month and the soon to be premiered plays Prosperous Fools and The Fre.

Sometimes Taylor acts in other people's plays (or co-creations). Notably: Shen Teh/Shui Ta in The Foundry Theater's production of Good Person of Szechwan at La Mama and The Public Theater, in the City Center's Encores production of Gone Missing, Puck/Egeus in the Classic Stage Company's A Midsummer's Night Dream, and in the two-man vaudeville, The Last Two People On Earth opposite Mandy Patinkin and directed by Susan Stroman.

Mac is a MacArthur Fellow, a Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, a Tony-nominated playwright, and the recipient of multiple awards including the Kennedy Prize, a NY Drama Critics Circle Award, a Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a Guggenheim, the Herb Alpert in Theater, the Peter Zeisler Memorial Award, the Helen Merrill Playwriting Award, 2 Bessies, 2 Obies, a Helpmann, and an Ethyl Eichelberger Award. An alumnus of New Dramatists, judy is currently a New York Theater Workshop Usual Suspect and the Resident playwright at the HERE Arts Center.

Photo by Little Fang Photography, courtesy of Pomegranate Arts





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You