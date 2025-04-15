SHAKUNTALA AWAITS Comes To Life At Aicon Gallery In One-Night-Only NYC Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A poignant tale of love, longing, and cultural identity returns to New York for a special one-night performance. SHAKUNTALA AWAITS, a dramatic-comedy written and directed by acclaimed creator Isheeta Ganguly, starring Purva Bedi and Samrat Chakrabarati will be presented at Off-Broadway's Aicon Gallery Theater (35 Great Jones Street, New York, NY 10012) on May 1, 2025, blending ancient mythology with contemporary diaspora narratives in a powerful two-hander.

Inspired by a timeless love story from the Mahabharata, SHAKUNTALA AWAITS reimagines its namesake heroine in modern-day Mumbai and New York, interweaving themes of feminism, family, and the search for belonging. At once heart-wrenching and humorous, the piece moves fluidly between the mythic past and the personal present, inviting audiences to consider the evolving role of women across borders and generations.

“SHAKUNTALA AWAITS reminds us that in uncertain times amidst relentless battles, we yearn to escape with a proverbial ‘magic ring',” says creator Isheeta Ganguly. “It is only then that we realize that the real victories lie within…”

Originally staged as a digital production at HERE Arts Center during the pandemic to critical acclaim, the piece has since toured India with successful runs at NCPA Mumbai and more. With acclaim from The Hindu, Times of India, Indian Express, and Mid-Day, Shakuntala Awaits has emerged as a globally resonant theatrical work.

Performance Details:

Date: May 1, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: AICON Gallery, 35 Great Jones Street, New York, NY 10012

Tickets: By invitation and limited seating

This performance marks a rare opportunity to experience the internationally celebrated work in an intimate gallery setting. Following the show, there will be a brief talkback with the artist.

About Isheeta Ganguly:

Isheeta Ganguly is a writer, director, and vocalist known for blending South Asian mythology with modern storytelling. Her trilogy of plays—Three Women, Sundays with Chitra and Chaitali, and Shakuntala Awaits—has garnered wide acclaim for their lyrical writing and layered portrayals of the Indian diaspora experience.

