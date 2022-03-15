SATAN AND GOD to Begin Run at Theatre Row, April 7

William Andrew Jones new play SATAN AND GOD is slated to open at Theatre Row on April 7 and run until April 24. The limited engagement features Zach Wegner and Jonathan Wong Frye. Jones also serves as director, produced by No Budget Productions.

Satan comes back to earth as a studio executive from L.A., now in a remote corner of Manitoba, where he's arranging to completely level fifteen square miles of untouched woodlands in order to shoot a battle scene. God comes back as a Canadian environmentalist.

Jones' play The Most Famous Woman In The World was produced Off-Broadway at the Workhouse Theatre. He was also one of the writers for the Off-Broadway Revue: What's New, which ran for four months on the Upper West Side and The Day After Yesterday which was performed for the White House staff in the US Senate Rotunda.

Zach Wegner has worked at The New Ohio, The New Group, and was nominate for a Best Actor Award at Planet Connections. Jonathan Wong Frye was just seen as the Prince in Pan Asian Rep's production of The Emperor's Nightingale at Theatre Row. He is currently in IRT's Production of Round Dance at The New Ohio Theatre.

Performances take place at Theatre Row/Studio Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street (btw 9th & 10th Ave), NYC, NY 10036. Subways: A/C/E to 42nd Street. SATAN AND GOD run April 7 - 24. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday's at 3pm and 8pm. Tickets are $30 (+ $2.50 Restoration Fee) and may be purchased at www.theatrerow.org, or by calling 212 714-2442, or at the Theatre Row Box Office two hours before curtain. Running time: 90 minutes