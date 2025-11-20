SAME/SAME/DIFFERENT World Premiere To Open At Theaterlab In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Haley Fortune Productions will stage the world premiere of SAME/SAME/DIFFERENT from December 11–14, 2025, at Theaterlab in New York.

Written by debut playwright and musician Em Crowe and directed by Haley Fortune, the production will run in Theaterlab’s Atelier Space as a guest presentation of ATELIER @ THEATERLAB. The play follows Elizabeth, who steps briefly outside the fringe religious community in which she was raised and enters a world shaped by the moral ambiguity of the 1990s New York music scene.

The cast will feature Meredith England and Andrew Rodgers. England’s credits include The Pillowman, Men on Boats, and Untitled, Unknown Artist(s), with performances across venues in New York City. Rodgers, a writer, producer, and performer, has appeared as the Fool in King Lear and in regional productions; he is currently developing a short film set for release in 2026.

The creative team includes original music by Adam LaPorte and lighting design by Bobbi René Fullerton. The piece will run approximately 90 minutes.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Em Crowe is a New York-based musician and playwright. A New Jersey native influenced by the Philadelphia and New York music scenes, Crowe has been a vocalist with The Forest View Movement since 2021. Their work includes the live album Live at Gradwell, the EP The Other Side, Vol. 1, and the singles “Play On” and “26.” Crowe holds a degree in Visual Media Arts with a focus on screenwriting and casting from Emerson College.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Haley Fortune is a New York-based director, writer, and producer whose work spans theater, music, and digital media. Her recent credits include directing The Train Stoppers at the 2025 Downtown Urban Arts Festival, where the production received Best Short and Audience Favorite awards. She has directed works at The Tank NYC and has appeared as a performer at The Tank, National Sawdust, La MaMa, and FRIGID New York.

ABOUT THE CAST

Meredith England is an NYC-based performer whose credits include The Pillowman, Men on Boats, and Untitled, Unknown Artist(s). England has appeared at Court Square Theater, Columbia University, and SOOP Theatre Company.

Andrew Rodgers is a New York-based writer, producer, and performer. His credits include appearances as the Fool in King Lear and work in regional theater. Rodgers is a graduate of Indiana University.