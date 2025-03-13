SADEC 1965, A LOVE STORY is Coming to United Solo Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



United Solo Festival will present Sadec 1965: A Love Story, an award-winning solo show written and performed by DC-based storyteller Flora Le. A 2,000-mile solo journey described as Cheryl Strayed's ‘Wild' but on a motorcycle on Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh trail, Sadec 1965: A Love Story will be staged at the United Solo Festival on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Theatre One at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street in NYC.

In 2013, Flora embarked on a solo 2,000-mile motorcycle journey across Vietnam, seeking to understand her father's incessant silence about his homeland. Desperate to connect with her heritage and to make peace with her father, for six weeks she traveled from North Vietnam to his southern hometown of Sadec. What she discovered was the story she's been longing to tell. But something was missing. Years later, Flora discovers love letters between him and Hien, the high school sweetheart he left behind during the War. These letters have revealed the mysteries of her father, and decades later have become the lost history Flora needs to finally tell her story.

“In Sadec 1965, I'm not just telling my story or my father's story,” shares Le. “I'm exploring how war, displacement, and unspoken trauma echo through generations, and how love can sometimes be the only bridge across that silence."

Nominated for the 2023 Young-Howze “Storyteller of the Year” Award, and awarded “Best Production Overall” and “Best Solo Performance” at the 2022 Kelowna Fringe Festival, Sadec 1965, A Love Story has been staged at Fringe festivals in Victoria, Nanaimo, Calgary, Hamilton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Kelowna, San Diego, and New York City. Additional performances have been staged in Arlington, VA; Capon Bridge, WV; Montreal's 6th Vietnamese Cultural Weeks; and the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in Lame Deer, Montana.

