Attractive Nuisance will present the World Premiere of We Do the Same Thing Every Week, a new one-act comedy by Robert Leverett, directed by Liza Couser at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 W 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019), May 2-17.

Dick and Jane are bored on a rainy Sunday afternoon. A six-foot tall cat shows up, and hijinks ensue. Later, elsewhere, Dick and Jane are bored on a rainy Sunday afternoon. A six-foot tall cat shows up, and hijinks ensue. Everywhere, space is a false vacuum waiting to decay. Try not to think about it while your boredom gnaws away at you. We Do the Same Thing Every Week is a one-act comedy about repetition, boredom, and the delicious, refreshing taste of Coca-Cola.

The cast will feature Tora Alexander* (Rise on NBC; Spring Awakening at Irondale Center), Kate Budney (One Night with Target Margin Theater), Justin Choi (Pleasure Men with Hook&Eye/The Flea), Robert Leverett (MEAT at The Tank), Jessica Nesi* (Faculty Portrait at IRT Theater), and Casey Worthington* (Black Protagonist with The Associates; Algorithm with Exquisite Corpse Company).

The creative team will include Scenic & Props Design by lucas a. degirolamo (Packages O' the Things We Deliver with National Black Theatre; The Mill on Hulu), Costume & Puppet Design by Olivia Hern (Assistant Designer, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway; What Else is True? with Egg & Spoon), Lighting Design by Christopher Wong (Assistant Designer on Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway and Safety Not Guaranteed at BAM), Sound Design by Grace Oberhofer (Regretfully So the Birds, Are with Playwrights Horizons; A Doll's House: A New Opera with Corkscrew Theater Festival/The Tank), Projection Design by Piper Hill (Egg and The Potluck with Lincoln Center). The Production Manager will be Madyson Barnfield with Stage Managers Kelsey Vivian* and Mars Neri and Assistant Stage Manager Cassandra Gutterman-Johns.

Tickets ($20 Previews; $30 General; $25 Student/Educator/Artist) are available for advance purchase at www.ticketleap.events/tickets/attractive-nuisance/WDTSTEW. The performance will run approximately 70 minutes, with no intermission.

