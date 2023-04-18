Roaring Epiphany Production Company To Debut New Play HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS…in MAY!

On May 20th and 21st, Roaring Epiphany Production Company will present the NYC debut of an all-new work, "Hugo Saves Christmas...in May!," written by REPC resident playwright, Steven Hayet, and directed by REPC's Co-Artistic Directors, RJ VerChaud and Jillian Faye Liebman. The production stars Ethan Thomas, Lex E. Rojas, Haley Rice, and Maxine Turenne.

"Hugo Saves Christmas...in May!" is a heartfelt comedy about family, nostalgia, and shared memories centered around a year-round Christmas store going out of business.

Roaring Epiphany Production Company is a theater company that promotes inclusion in the arts and is dedicated to promoting and casting those who would normally be a minority in the theatrical community.

These performances will be presented at Alchemical Studios, located at 50 W17th St, 12th floor.

Performances will take place on May 20th at 7pm, at May 31 at 3pm.

For tickets, please visit: Click Here