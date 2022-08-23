Roaring Epiphany Production Company Presents Reading Of New Play HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS…IN MAY!

On August 27th, Roaring Epiphany Production Company will present a staged reading of an all-new work, "Hugo Saves Christmas...in May!," written by REPC resident playwright, Steven Hayet, and performed by REPC's Co-Artistic Directors, RJ VerChaud and Jillian Faye Liebman. The reading is being directed by Luci Samp with stage direction by Ashley Waldron.

"Hugo Saves Christmas...in May!" is a heartfelt comedy about family, nostalgia, and shared memories centered around a year-round Christmas store going out of business.

Roaring Epiphany Production Company is a theater company that promotes inclusion in the arts and is dedicated to promoting and casting those who would normally be a minority in the theatrical community.

The reading will be presented on Saturday, August 27th at 3pm at A.R.T./New York, located at 520 8th Ave. For more information, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192866®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.roaringepiphany.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1