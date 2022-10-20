Rising Sun Performance Company Brings Thrilling Fun With THE MYSTERY OF THE GREEN TEETH GHOST

New York's Rising Sun Performance Company, under the direction of founding artistic director Akia Squitieri, will celebrate Halloween with its comic-spooky children's play, The Mystery of the Green Teeth Ghost, on pre-Halloween weekend Oct 22-23. This New York premiere is written by returning Rising Sun playwright Holly Hepp-Galván.

Performances will be Saturday, 11am and 2pm October 22 at Governors Island's Nolan Park as part of the island's Pumpkin Point Festival, then moving to the East Village Kraine Theatre 2pm Sunday, October 23 as part of Frigid New York's Days of the Dead Festival. The Kraine is located at 85 East. 4th Street, New York, NY.

The Mystery of the Green Teeth Ghost follows young detective Cindy Sharpe solving the mystery of a creepy visitor to Eerie Cove: a scary ghost who appears never to have brushed its teeth. The play interactively invites audience members to play roles, assemble clues and guess who's the ghost. But many characters seem suspicious, and someone might be playing a trick! Performances are recommended for ages 8-13 with a running time of approximately 60 minutes.

Playwright Hepp-Galván was recently named a FutureFest 2022 Finalist and was a runner-up for the 2021 Jackie White Memorial Playwriting Prize. This summer her musical Peter and the Pied Piper opened at Lincoln Center and continued its run at Long Island Children's Museum. She serves on the faculties of Baruch College and Fordham University.

Director Rachael Langton, another Rising Sun veteran, has company credits including This Sinking Island, City of Dark, Scrooge, and Hallow-Stream. She has directed students ages 3-18 at various schools and companies in the tri-state area including Sandbox Theatre and Seat of Our Pants Theatre. Langton also manages marketing and digital media for Rising Sun and is digital marketing associate at Classic Stage Company.

The play's cast will be Lluvia Almanza as Detective Sharpe, Juliana Silva as Deputy Detective, Ally Harwell as Assistant Deputy Detective and Elliot J. Colby as swing. Production stage manager Nico Torrez and assistant stage manager Elliot J. Colby round out the staff.

Admission for the 11am and 2pm Saturday, October 22 Governors Island performances is free as part of The Pumpkin Point Festival with no reservations required. For more information visit: https://www.govisland.com/things-to-do/events/pumpkin-point-2022.

Ferry access the island is operated by the Trust for Governors Island from the Battery Maritime Building, 10 South Street, Manhattan. (Tickets may be purchased at the terminal or in advance through the Governors Island website. https://www.govisland.com/plan-your-visit/ferry)

Tickets for the 2pm Sunday, October 23 Kraine Theatre performance may be purchased through Frigid NYC as part of Frigid's Days of the Dead Festival. Prices are on a sliding scale with a suggested $10 for kids, $25 for adults, and $20 for streaming. Visit frigid.nyc/event/6897:237/.