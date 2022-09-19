Review: LET ME COOK FOR YOU: THE TRILOGY at Theaterlab

Family is truly everything, regardless of who you are or where you happen to come from. Sunday dinner at home with loved ones, sharing an end of the workweek meal with friends, or even among complete strangers - perhaps those who happened to attend the same show one evening, seated beside you in an intimate New York space with the intention of making their weekend count. People from all walks of life who have chosen to embrace a single perspective and similar scope of vision within the confines of a theater, ready to be swept away from reality for ever so brief a time.

No matter what your idea of family is, it holds true that "family" is not whom you are brought together with, but whether those people want you to be there. And when that familial bond is formed because of one woman's beautiful artistic vision and culinary skills (wonderfully performed in tandem), what we find ourselves with is a unique, soul-awakening experience that should truly be experienced by all.

Orietta Crispino, playwright, performer and truly inspiring human being, brings herself to the stage to perform Let Me Cook For You: The Trilogy, a project five years in the making. A brave and intriguing tale of the family that was there for her, the family that wasn't and the one which forms around her with each performance she gives, Crispino tells her story in as unobjective a light as possible and allows the magic of her words and expressions to speak for themselves.

The show, which began performances at the start of the month, is the perfect opportunity to not only bring people together, but to give them the chance to be collectively awakened - to experience a change in perspective as to how wonderful it is to form a bond with people we don't yet know. In a world that has all but instilled within us the need to be wary, even frightened of what could be if we let our guard down, Crispino alludes to the very basics of our humanity. With this production does she invite us to use our senses to not only taste a delicious meal or listen to a story being told, but from kitchen to closet wishes for us to understand how important a role other people play in our lives.

Let Me Cook For You: The Trilogy is unlike any show you are likely to attend. For those of you who may have already seen the trilogy's second installment (This Would Look Good On You) on its own back in 2021, you're in for a literal treat with the addition of the story's prelude and conclusion of Let Us Dream. Written and performed by Crispino (who also serves as Theaterlab's Artistic Director) and directed by Liza Cassidy, Let Me Cook For You: The Trilogy is a concept five years in the making, meaning that this production marks the much anticipated world premiere of all three episodes being performed together.

An interactive performance which allows the audience to become part of the space which surrounds them, Crispino takes this idea of the "traditional" and compels us to see its meaning in a new light. What could have been a typical show becomes something much more inspiring, even illuminating; what might have been a passive audience becomes the "family" that shares one experience and turns it into something beautiful. A one-person show is daunting enough an endeavor, but Crispino proves to us that we are never truly alone. As she calls upon the strong women (within and without) who have made her confident enough to share the stage that is her life with the world, so, too, does she compel her audience to believe in the influence that anyone can become our family and make our lives that much more significant.

The tale that Crispino tells in Let Me Cook For You is oftentimes sad, but her perspective on life is anything but. As she weaves her way through stories of her youth, rehearsed lines seem more like lighthearted banter with the audience that, without doubt, makes her one of the most riveting storytellers you are ever bound to meet. Her ability to use her life's circumstances (even if not always pleasant) and create a truly memorable and heartwarming experience, is nothing short of riveting; it is something that everyone should witness.

As she navigates through the days of her youth, then through her impressive collection of vintage clothing, she experiences each and every emotion right alongside the audience as though taking it all in for the very first time. The confusion of her childhood, the nostalgia entwined within each vibrant thread of clothing handed down or given to her throughout the years, and the excitement of showing it all to an audience unsuspecting of what will come next - it is all so compelling. All the while, a delicious meal is being prepared in a giant skillet, titillating scents filling the room as Crispino continues to tell her story and incorporating her newfound family into her world. We are taken under her wing, almost like children nurtured by a loving and attentive parent.

Not only is Crispino an incredibly talented actress (having attended the prestigious Piccolo Teatro School in Milan), she is also a true woman of all trades. She effortlessly holds her audience's attention from the very start to the very end of her performance, even making it look easy as she maintains the bond only just formed when her newfound family walked through the door. As the audience physically moves from space to space, not knowing where this journey of a night will lead to next, Crispino is as gracious a hostess as she is a performer, proving how her obvious kind-heartedness and intelligence come together to create an experience that tests the boundaries of what we expect theater to be.

Let Me Cook For You is an absolute perfect rollercoaster of emotions, from the bout of inspiration kindled when Crispino finds the perfect combination of food in her fridge with which to cook for us all, to the sheer excitement as she pulls everything from silk stockings to designer suit sets from the closet. She is truly a perfect spark - a fire only waiting to be ignited by the fuel of her past. And like the metaphorical fire needed to cook for us all (when not using a hotplate), it burns bright enough to glamour us all. My parents accompanied me to this show, and this is the first production that my father didn't show any signs of falling asleep on.

Behind the scenes, credit also goes out to Assistant Director Moly Shayna Cohen, Lighting Designer Riva Fairhall and Sound Designer Asa Marder.

Let Me Cook For You: The Trilogy, performed in its original three-episode form, is currently in performances at Theaterlab (located at 357 W 36th St. 3rd floor) through October 2nd. The show is designed for a limited audience of up to fifteen people, who will be treated to a home-cooked meal, an installation of unique garments from Orietta's designer collection and a closing ceremony. Ticket prices range $35-60, and can be purchased here.

The performance schedule is as follows: Friday & Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 5 pm. Since the audience will be in close proximity to each other when eating (and therefore mask-less), Theaterlab requires a negative COVID test within 24 hours of each performance. Guests can submit their own test (any kind will work, including at-home rapids); testing will also be available at the theater prior to curtain.

For more information on both this production and what Theaterlab has coming up next, please click here. The show's run time is approximately 130 minutes.

Photo Credit:Maria Baranova