Review: DISENCHANTED! at Queens Theater Is a Delight

Disenchanted! delivers Disney princesses as you’ve never seen them before - a fresh take on these storied characters. This production (directed, choreographed, & co-produced by Jonathan Van Dyke) offers a vivacious reprise of a beloved show, with excellent design choices.

The show self-describes as a “princess variety show” - each of the Disney royals are given time to shine, in which they poke fun at their established story while musing on other topics, such as being exploited, the folly of prioritizing a man above one’s own happiness, or the pressures upon women to perform a specific version of femininity. There are no male characters in Disenchanted!, which works in the show’s favor - men are discussed, rather than featured. Snow White (S.J. Nelson), Sleeping Beauty (Emily Qualmann), and Cinderella (Ashley Rubin) are present throughout much of the runtime, and all three have considerable on-stage chemistry. Snow White serves as the host of the evening, with Nelson bringing a deeply sarcastic sweetness to the role - the kind of delivery that can turn “thank you” into a dismissive insult. Qualmann showcases her acting skill, with consistently excellent and punchy line delivery throughout, as well as flawless control of her tone and inflection. Rubin plays the often-bullied third member of the trio, nailing the character’s nervous energy and providing strong comedic timing.

All three are present throughout many songs, leading and supporting throughout. Nelson gets a chance to dial up her wonderfully acerbic delivery, most notably during the songs Big Tits and A Happy Tune, both of which examine the sexism baked into all of these princess narratives, and expectations placed upon women more broadly, answering both with a proverbial middle finger. Cinderella leads "All I Wanna Do Is Eat," a number about how profoundly unpleasant it is to maintain a waifish princess-like figure. It’s a tune that’s as relevant today as it was when it was written, and Rubin draws real pathos out of it, portraying Cinderella as someone who’s asserting herself, in some small way, for the first time. Finally, Sleeping Beauty’s number is entitled "Perfect," a self-love anthem that puts a nice bow on the themes of the earlier-mentioned songs. Qualmann leads this 11 o’clock number, and hearing her mezzo-soprano belt take center stage is a real delight.

Of the show’s songs that center around a specific princess, Belle and Ariel’s numbers in the first act stand out, both because they set the tone for the show and because of a stellar performance from actress Sidney Fisher, who plays both. Fisher previously portrayed both characters in a Disney cruise line, and one can almost feel the cathartic rage as she lends her mezzo-soprano to a satirical take on the characters, with a sort of Carrie-Underwood-esque woman-scorned attitude. Mulan’s (Allyshi Gishi) number is entitled "Without the Guy," starting soft and then getting upbeat and punchy once the character declares that she’s a lesbian, discarding the prince-seeking part of being a princess entirely. It’s a real crowd pleaser. The Princess Who Kissed the Frog (Katrice Jackson) sings a number entitled "Finally," about being the first black Disney princess. Jackson has a commanding stage presence, and her performance is intense yet infectiously fun. Her strong alto/mezzo-soprano resonates in the theater, closing out the first act and leaving the audience wanting more. Abigail Gordiany plays both Pocahontas and Princess Badroulbadour (better known as Jasmine), delivering two fairly soft yet poignant numbers, both of which show off her upper register as a singer. Rapunzel (Kat Gold) is portrayed as a stern German, the one princess who resisted being Americanized and commercialized. Gold commits fully, and it is impressive to watch her sing contralto in a thick German accent.

The attire, from Costume Designer Daisy McCarthy Tucker and wig designer Justin Lore, really shines throughout the show. Ariel’s outfit displays a carefully curated messiness, Snow White’s dress is dazzling, and everyone’s makeup leans heavily on blush to provide that classic Disney princess look. The wigs are all meticulously styled, and while they’re all impressive, Rapunzel’s in particular is truly a sight to behold. Even the footwear choices had clear intention behind them - the only three princesses not wearing some kind of heel are Mulan, Pocahontas, and Sleeping Beauty. This decision pays off especially well when Cinderella points to an audience member wearing sneakers and goes “those shoes look comfortable!” - Rubin’s comedic timing here is excellent.

Overall, Disenchanted! is a delightful romp through Disney, delivering criticism through witty banter and effervescent musical numbers. It tells the audience exactly what it sets out to do up front, and skillfully executes its vision over a tight two-hour runtime (with intermission).

Disenchanted! is currently on a regional tour of the Northeast, and will be embarking upon a national tour in 2025. For all the tour dates, see here: https://www.disenchantedtour.com/tour

Header photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

