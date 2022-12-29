Reading of Winter Miller's SPARE RIB Will Celebrate Anniversary Of Roe V. Wade
The event is on January 23 at 7:00pm at The New York Society for Ethical Culture's Adler Hall, Winter Miller.
On January 23 at 7:00pm at The New York Society for Ethical Culture's Adler Hall, Winter Miller, in partnership with New York Theatre Workshop and The Public Theater, with support from NYFA (New York Foundation for the Arts) present a reading of Miller's play Spare Rib. The evening will be hosted by Samantha Bee, directed by Jo Bonney, the cast features Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, The Affair), and more to be announced, with new music composed by Rona Siddiqui (A Strange Loop)
This one-night only event will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision. The fight for reproductive rights is far from over, so we gather together on January 23 in solidarity to raise money for Keep Our Clinics, the only national fundraising campaign dedicated exclusively to independent abortion clinics. All funds donated to Keep Our Clinics go directly to independent clinics to help them keep the doors open and the lights on so that they can continue to provide compassionate and dignified abortion care. Without clinics, people have nowhere to go.
Spare Rib, which The New Yorker calls a "quasi-comic drama about abortion," is inspired by the work of playwrights Caryl Churchill and María Irene Fornés, and the artist Judy Chicago.
Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the performance begins at 7:00 PM. All audience members will be required to mask. $25 tickets are available now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216680®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgivebutter.com%2FTwD8QF?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Donations can be made directly to Keep Our Clinics at https://keepourclinics.org/
With support from: The NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre by the City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment in association with The New York Foundation for the Arts.
