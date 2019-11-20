Rapeteta Theatre Company's Inaugural Production Will Be HURLYBURLY By David Rabe

Rapeteta Theatre Company has announced its inaugural production Hurlyburly by David Rabe, coming in April 2020. The revival is directed by Pitr Strait of Torn Out Theatre (Hamlet, The Tempest) and performed at HB Studio's iconic Bank St Theatre in New York City. The cast will be announced in February 2020, starring women of color in the female roles embracing Rapeteta's mission to focus on the original intent of the play through the lens of today's moral values.

Mike Nichols directed the original Tony Nominated Broadway production in 1984 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre featuring actors William Hurt, Christopher Walken, Harvey Keitel, Jerry Stiller, Judith Ivey, Sigourney Weaver, and Cynthia Nixon. David Rabe also wrote the 1998 screenplay directed by Anthony Drazan.

Rapeteta Theatre Company was formed in 2019 by Christine Cornell and Brendan Walsh to produce thought-provoking, emotionally charged work of the highest caliber while demonstrating theatre reaches far beyond the audience. They reimagine classic texts through race and gender and develop new works focused on the ever-changing social and political climate in an inclusive creative environment devoted to respect and tolerance. Rapeteta intends to be a force within the community through fundraisers for groups pertinent to topics explored in each production, inner-city youth workshops, and participating in functions and services for the community, becoming not only a home for performing artists but for the community it serves.

Pitr Strait: is a director, writer, teacher, and podcaster. He is the Artistic Director of Torn Out Theater, which produces work that questions modern sexuality, gender, and body politics, including reinterpretations of classic texts using full nudity performed in public parks. In addition to his theater work, his film career includes co-writing Alexis and Bodine Boling's feature film Movement + Location, winner of Best Screenplay at the 2014 Brooklyn Film Festival. Pitr has been carving out inclusive, queer-friendly spaces online through podcasting and livestreaming. As a Production Coordinator for The New Victory Theater, he has assisted in the production and management of touring plays such as Catherine Wheels Theatre Company's White from Scotland, Ontroerend Goed's Once and for All We're Gonna Tell You Who We Are So Shut Up and Listen from Belgium, and Het Filiaal's Miss Ophelia from the Netherlands.

Christine Cornell: is a founding member of Rapeteta and Producer on Hurlyburly. She is a New York performer and teaching artist who received a degree in Vocal Performance from Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Most recently, Christine performed alongside Joanna Gleason in Out of the Eclipse at the Quick Center in Fairfield, and in a concert celebrating the life of Carol Hall at The Times Center. Christine is a member of Actors Equity, Ghostlight Chorus, and Brooklyn Harmonics. She currently teaches voice lessons and co-directs the Brooklyn Harmonics Teens with esteemed music director and colleague Jeffrey Klitz at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music.

Brendan Walsh: is a founding member of Rapeteta and Producer on Hurlyburly. In April 2019, he co-produced A Number at the Abron's Art Center. A USMC veteran, Brendan returned to NYC to pursue a life in the theatre. He is a graduate of William Esper Studios and holds a BA in Dramatic Studies from Columbia University. Brendan has performed in over 100 theater productions regionally, nationally, and most recently Internationally in West Side Story at the IHI Theatre (Tokyo, Japan). In addition to his roles on stage, Brendan has appeared on the Netflix series The Punisher, NBC's The Blacklist, and as a regular on YouTube's second season of Two Dimes. Brendan is consistently working in the development and production of new theatrical works.





