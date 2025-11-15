Radiotheatre's 15th Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FEST Returns To NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Down the cold stone steps into a dark cellar below St. Mark's Place here in the heart of the historic East Village — for the past 50 years, this place has been known for its experimental theater. And, so, it is here that the multi-award-winning, critically acclaimed Radiotheatre, now in its 23rd Season in NYC, once again presents live on stage five classic tales of terror and suspense by the Grandmaster Of Horror in its 15th Annual Edgar Allan Poe Festival.

The festival runs on Saturday, November 29 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, November 30 at 5 p.m.; Saturday, December 27 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 28 at 5 p.m. The box office opens 30 minutes before showtime, and the show runs for 90 minutes.

For a lmited time only, Radiotheatre presents each night Poe's The Telltale Heart; The Cask of Amontillado; The Masque of the Red Death; Berenice; The Case of M.Valdemar, complete with a great cast, original orchestral music and a plethora of cinematic sound effects.

With over 90 NYC and tour productions, Radiotheatre has garnered a Drama Desk Award nomination, winning 6 NY Innovative Theater awards, 15 more nominations, 5 yrs Best Performance Art and 6 Rondo Hatton Horror Awards nominations, plus 21 Broadway World nominations. In 2014, RT's Artistic Director Dan Bianchi received the NYIT award for Lifetime Artistic Excellence.

NOTE: Radiotheatre does NOT produce authentic re-creations of old-time radio shows ...rather, they are inspired by the artistry created during the Golden Years of Radio when SOUND was king...utilizing STORYTELLING, great voices, music and sound effects, as well as, the imaginations of its audiences.

As for content, Radiotheatre draws its inspiration from genres such as Adventure, Horror, Science Fiction and Crime which have been thoroughly exploited by Literature, Cinema and TV, even Radio...but, generally ignored by the Theatre world. Combining their unique presentation with non-traditional content makes Radiotheatre a singular theatre company creating modern, innovative, and interactive stage works.