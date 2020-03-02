RSVP Will Return To The Norwood in March

New York-based producers Jason Jude Hill and Daniel Sears of Grumpy Entertainment have announced the master of ceremonies and performers for their show-within-a-party concept, RSVP, coming to the Norwood club on March 19, 2020. RSVP is at the forefront of modern-day variety shows which makes it a unique experience for all those who attend. Performances run the gamut of genres and talents and since there is no "stage", performances happen all around the room. This party, which sold out in February 2020, set within the sumptuous setting of the Norwood club is made complete with games and prizes, specialty cocktails, and the RSVP's signature group karaoke number at the end of the party.

Taking the reins as Master of Ceremonies on March 19 is RSVP favorite Dale Seever, host of the long-running Deep Night with Dale podcast, making his third appearance at the party as Emcee. Seever, along with producers Hill and Sears, will lead the audience through a fantastic line-up of New York City talent: Cosmopolitan Folk singer Kathy Zimmer, character comedians Katie Hartman & David Carl, QChord player Nik Cosmic, queer drag artist Junior Mintt, and members of the Vetanda Dance Company round out this evening of entertainment.

DETAILS:

WHO:

Hosts Jason Jude Hill & Daniel Sears with Master of Ceremonies Dale Seever along with:

Kathy Zimmer, cosmopolitan folk music

Katie Hartman & David Carl, character comedy

Nik Cosmic, QChord player

Junior Mintt, queer drag artist

Vetanda Dance Company, modern dance

WHAT:

RSVP (aka Real Sexy Variety Party) at the Norwood Club

WHERE:

The Norwood, 241 West 14th Street

WHEN:

March 19

Doors open for Cocktail hour at 7pm

Performances at 7:30pm

HOW MUCH:

$30 for standing room, $45 for guaranteed seating, and $75 for reserved ringside seating

TICKETS:

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rsvp-tickets-67878621785?aff=PressRelease

NOTES:

Please note that the guest list closes at 5pm on March 19th and there will be NO door sales.

The Norwood is a cashless establishment and outside food and beverage is prohibited.

SHOW WEBSITE:

www.rsvptheshow.com

RSVP is one of NYC's hottest ongoing events, designed to switch up the typical night out in New York City. A showcase for a variety of curated artists and acts, RSVP is a fast-paced party set in a sophisticated art gallery-like salon. The show creates an intimate, immersive experience through a series of performances by intriguing artists and connections with other party guests. Past performers include Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Chaney Sims, the musical comedy duo Reformed Whores, ventriloquist Carla Rhodes, comedians Katie Hartman and Khalid Rahmaan, downtown icon Michael Musto, trans comedian and actor Becca Blackwell, jazz club icons Irini Res & The Jazz Mix, performance artists Kristine Haruna Lee & Jen Goma, cosmic country crooners Goldenchild, and queer country musician Mercy Bell. Games and prizes are awarded during breaks, so whether it's a stellar first date, a memorable evening out with friends, or a birthday celebration at a unique event, RSVP is guaranteed to spark your night with a truly one-of-a-kind experience.





