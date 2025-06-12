ROAD KILLS Comes to Paradise Factory in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Good Apples Collective and producer Ryan Duncan-Ayala will present the World Premiere of Road Kills by Sophie McIntosh, directed by Nina Goodheart at Paradise Factory Theater (64 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003), August 15-September 6.

What happens to the stains you can't get out? Road Kills follows Owen, a roadkill collector, and Jaki, a drunk driver stuck doing community service. As they traverse the highways of Wisconsin, they connect over their common ground as outsiders, challenge each other on issues of faith and family, and careen towards a collision that threatens to shatter them both. Sophie McIntosh's unflinching new play forces us to confront the long-lasting repercussions of abuse - and urges us not to look away.

Performances are scheduled on:

Friday, August 15 at 7:30pm (Press Preview)

Saturday, August 16 at 2pm & 7:30pm (Press Previews)

Sunday, August 17 at 6pm (Opening Night)

Thursday, August 21 at 7:30pm

Friday, August 22 at 7:30pm

Saturday, August 23 at 7:30pm

Sunday, August 24 at 2pm

Wednesday, August 27 at 7:30pm

Thursday, August 28 at 7:30pm

Friday, August 29 at 7:30pm

Saturday, August 30 at 7:30pm

Thursday, September 4 at 7:30pm

Friday, September 5 at 7:30pm

Saturday, September 6 at 2pm & 7:30pm

