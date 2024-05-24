R.I.S.E.: THE PURSUIT OF UTOPIA Comes to Theatre Row in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Girl Be Heard has announced its upcoming Mainstage production, R.I.S.E.: The Pursuit of Utopia, a multi-disciplinary exploration set in the futuristic landscape of New York City in 2050, crippled by a catastrophic environmental disaster. Performed on June 6 and 7 at Theatre Row, this original work, devised and performed exclusively by the organization’s pre-professional Artistic Company, aged 15-21, invites audiences to envision a future grounded in truth, compassion, and justice, inspiring collective action towards an ideal society.

Directed and choreographed by Aliya Nelson, GBH artivists—actors, poets, singers, and dancers—confront critical issues such as climate change, justice, and equity, while celebrating the importance of community, solidarity, and resilience in overcoming societal challenges to inspire change. R.I.S.E.: The Pursuit of Utopia explores these themes of resilience and hope through original poetry, song, dance, and art, remaining central to the theme of the year’s studies: Revisit, Inquire, Seek, and Envision—a call to imagine a world where liberty and justice are accessible to all.

As the plot unfolds, a group of survivors emerge in the aftermath as beacons of light in the darkness, their stories woven together by the scars of systemic inequalities laid bare by the disaster. As the ensemble of ten navigate the ruins of a once vibrant city, they find strength in unity, forging an unbreakable bond of solidarity and sisterhood. Through the lens of these survivors, the play invites audiences to contemplate the true meaning of Utopia—a relentless march towards justice, equity, and the reshaping of society, and the potential solutions to both yesterday and today’s challenges.

"R.I.S.E.: The Pursuit of Utopia is a testament to the transformative power of adversity,” notes Nelson. “It challenges us to envision a future where truth, compassion, and justice prevail, urging us to rise and take responsibility for shaping a utopia that serves us all. We hope that the audience leaves inspired to join us in this revolutionary journey to not just dream of a better tomorrow, but to actively create it.”

“As women and as leaders, it is our responsibility to empower young voices to fight for the world they want to live in,” adds Executive Director Cynthia Renta. “Through education and through action, Girl be Heard is cultivating a collective of critical thinkers with a passion for art and for activating the world around them to be better humans. Our annual Mainstage production is our mission in motion, and the voices of the next generation are beautiful, hopeful, and inspiring. Let us learn from their resolve and support them in being the change we need for a more equitable world.”

R.I.S.E.: The Pursuit of Utopia serves as a culminating and celebratory event for the GBH community, connecting deeply with youth, young women, and the city of New York. The show's unique collaboration with professional artists, women in leadership, academia, and journalists has shaped its understanding of pressing social issues, making it a poignant and impactful experience for audiences.

