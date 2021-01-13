R.Evolución Latina Announces the Do It Anyway, Doreen Montalvo Scholarship

R.Evolución Latina's (RL) with the support of Broadway Cares Equity Fight AIDS announces the Doreen Montalvo Scholarship honoring the memory of this inspiring Broadway artist, wife and friend that left us too soon.

A little girl from the Bronx, rooted in her Puerto Rican culture and determined to make Broadway her home, Doreen never stopped following her dreams. At the age of 44, she made her Broadway debut as part of the Original Broadway Company (OBC) of In The Heights. She went on to perform in the OBC of On Your Feet!, The Story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan and Mrs. Doubtfire, and graced the screen in TV shows like Law and Order, Madame Secretary, The Good Wife. Her light will forever live on in the upcoming films In The Heights and West Side Story.

"Doreen is the greatest example of going beyond, and she shared her story with our youth, now she leaves a legacy to follow. Thanks to her inspiring artistic journey and the support of BC/EFA we are honored to keep supporting the growth of heritage and history that leaves in RL" says Luis Salgado RL Founder & Director.

The voice behind some of Broadway's greatest songs, Doreen Montalvo, was an ardent supporter of R.Evolución Latina. Doreen was always available for anyone who needed help and she was always willing to share her talents. A champion of R.Evolución Latina from day one, she lifted up each artist, supporting the dream of making a difference through art, empowering the Latinx community and did it all with constant joy. For 12 years, Doreen taught acting & singing at RL's Children's Performing Arts Camp. Every year it was clear she loved and inspired the campers and they loved her. She changed many lives through her art, through her mesmerizing voice and through her unending light.

"A constant inspiration to us all with her limitless love, her fearless approach to life and a smile that will shine light on us always." Says Broadway performer Marcos Santana who shared the stage with Doreen in In The Heights and On Your Feet, The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

R.Evolución Latina has created the 'Do It Anyway' scholarship to honor an artist that used her art to give back. The application is now open for artists that are dedicated to pursuing a career in the performing arts, making a difference in society, and are 30 years and up.

Visit REvolucionLatina.org for more information and to apply.