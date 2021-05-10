REPLACEMENT PLAYER to be Presented by Open Door Playhouse as Part of Their Prison Plays Series

Open-Door Playhouse will present the audio play of Replacement Player, written by Scott P. Seibert of the Marion Correctional Institute in Ohio, adapted for audio by Daniel Lambert, directed by Gary Lamb, and presented as part of Open-Door Playhouse's Prison Plays series. The production will premiere on the Open-Door Playhouse Podcast on Wednesday, June 2nd at www.opendoorplayhouse.org. The podcast is FREE to listen and download, but donations are greatly appreciated. Please visit www.opendoorplayhouse.org/donate to contribute. The performance will run approximately 10 minutes, with no intermission.

Replacement Player is a comedy about an afternoon matinee at a small community theatre, when only one member of the cast shows up for the performance.

Open-Door Playhouse's Prison Plays series was created to give incarcerated writers all around the country a voice through theater. Presented in collaboration with the PEN America Prison Writing Program. Open-Door Playhouse has presented work from the PEN Prison Writing Program as well as work submitted independently. Replacement Player is the third play in the series.

The cast will feature Abdul-Khaliq Murtadha and Andre Sogliuzzo. The Open-Door Podcast is recorded at ES Audio Studios in Glendale, CA with Sound Design by Hall Cantrell.

Gary Lamb (Director) has appeared as an actor in more than 50 plays and musicals as well as on TV and film. He recently completed a National Tour of Evita as Juan Peron and the title role in Macbeth for Shakespeare @ The Castle in Ohio. He can be heard on the recently released podcast Dreamland as Bruce. He has also been behind the camera directing several films including; The Box (over 5 million hits on YouTube); The Bug: A Creepy Comedy; Roommate Rules, and most recently Fitzwater & Mutton, A Buddy Film. His Voice-Over work includes several animated series and dubbing on several Columbian Novellas. Gary has been a stage actor/director/producer for most of his life.

The Open-Door Playhouse is a podcast that supports new and emerging writers by producing plays in the style of the live Radio Plays popular in the 1940s & 50s. Open-Door Playhouse is hosted by playwright and producer Bernadette Armstrong who conceived of the podcast after her most recent project, Custody, which was scheduled to open in North Hollywood on September 8, 2020 at the Secret Rose Theater, was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since September the podcast has presented over 25 new plays by emerging playwrights from all over the country. www.opendoorplayhouse.org