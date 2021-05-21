Queens Theatre THE FLY ON THE WALL Series Continues Saturday, May 29

Queens Theatre will present the third installment of the Fly On The Wall Series on Saturday, May 29 at 8:00 PM (ET). The series, presented online in tandem with IAMA Theatre Company in Los Angeles, gives audiences the opportunity to follow and participate in the development of a new play, Invisible, by Douglas Lyons, from a blank page to the first draft.

After the recent success of Douglas Lyons' Chicken and Biscuits, which had just opened at Queens Theatre before the pandemic hit, QT is commissioning Lyons' latest play, Invisible. Invisible tells the story of lifelong best friends, Eemani and Jade, who decompress one afternoon over a good blunt. Unbeknownst to them the blunt is laced with much more than weed, spiraling the duo into a wild hallucination that allows them to confront the oppressors of the past, dead on.

The May 29 event, presented live on Zoom, will be the first time Act One of Invisible is read aloud. Directed by Amina Robinson (Godspell), Invisible will star Kim Exum (Book of Mormon) and Imari Hardon (Ave Q), with Josh Davis (Beautiful), Suzanne Grodner (Bye Bye Birdie) and Terence Archie (Rocky). Following the performance, there will be a post-show talk back with the playwright, director, and cast.

"The Fly on the Wall" Series, created to inspire community engagement amidst the Coronavirus shutdown, will afford both Theatres' patrons an opportunity to watch Invisible develop from blank page to first draft. Along the way, each Theatre will host virtual readings of the play in process with actors from their respective communities.

Douglas Lyons is an actor, writer, director, composer, and playwright. His most notable writing credits include: Fraggle Rock (Apple TV), Polkadots (Atlantic Theater Company), Chicken and Biscuits (Queens Theatre), Beau (Adirondack Theatre Company) and Five Points now directed by Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler. As an actor Lyons appeared on Broadway in The Original cast of Beautiful and The Book of Mormon.

To get involved with "The Fly on the Wall" Series, please join our email newsletter: https://queenstheatre.org/join-the-queens-theatre-mailing-list/