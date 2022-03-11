Queens Theatre Celebrates World Theatre Day on March 27

On World Theatre Day, Sunday, March 27th, Queens Theatre's family programming series continues with a modern take on a favorite classic as The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen by Lightwire Theater dazzles audiences - small and big - with colorful lights, vibrant visuals, cool designs and the creative use of music.

Best known as semi-finalists on Season 7 of NBC's America's Got Talent and winner of TruTV's Fake Off, Lightwire Theater continues its national tour in New York City with two performances of The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen on Sunday, March 27 at 1PM and 4PM.

Queens Theatre's family series will continue in April with a bilingual ensemble that performs The Selfish Giant/El Gigante Egoísta with shows in English and Spanish, and TheaterWorks USA who will bring the award-winning children's book The Pout Pout Fish live to stage; and in May, Dog Man: The Musical will get everyone to sing and dance along.

Sunday, March 27th, 1 PM and 4 PM

Recommended for ages 5 and up.

We begin with Aesop's classic fable of The Tortoise and the Hare but continue the story which finds them 10 years down the road, now with children of their own and exploring modern day distractions. Smart phones and video games create a new landscape of lost connections to life experiences. The Next Gen features Tortoise Junior and Lil' Hare in a whole new kind of race; where their adventures lead them into unexpected territory. Old man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their differences to find and save their children. What hurdles will they have to overcome to make it to the finish line?

With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this tale into a new brilliant light.

Take a sneak peek here.

Tickets are available for $15 each for seating in all sections. Purchases of 4 tickets will receive a $5 discount and are $55 for 4 tickets. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://queenstheatre.org/event/the-adventures-of-tortoise-and-hare-the-next-gen/2022-03-27/.

Sunday, April 3rd 1 PM and 3 PM

Recommended for ages 5-9.

Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this new musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. This colorful adaptation of The New York Times bestseller is co-conceived, directed, and designed by the acclaimed puppeteers of Acheson Walsh Studios, whose work was featured in Broadway's The King And I, On the Town, and Radio City's New York Spectacular.

Dive into a short preview here.

Tickets are available for $15 each for seating in all sections. Purchases of 4 tickets will receive a $5 discount and are $55 for 4 tickets. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://queenstheatre.org/event/pout-pout-fish/2022-04-03/.

Saturday, April 9th, 1 PM (English) and 3:30 PM (Spanish)

Recommended for ages 4 and up.

The Selfish Giant is a classic tale about a giant who builds a wall around his garden to keep out the town's children but in doing so plunges his garden into an endless winter. The show's creators instill a sense of urgency in the story by placing the storytellers themselves at a border wall. Traveling, depression-era hucksters, transform their wares to tell a much-needed story to the audience they find waiting to cross. The Selfish Giant is funny, touching and fun. It's a celebration of the power of stories to divide us or bring us closer together.

Watch a preview of the show here

This family-friendly performance is part of the Latin Dance and Culture Festival which runs from Friday, April 8th to Sunday, April 10th.

Tickets are available for $15 each for seating in all sections. Purchases of 4 tickets will receive a $5 discount and are $55 for 4 tickets. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://queenstheatre.org/event/the-selfish-giant-el-gigante-egoista/2022-04-09/.

Sunday, May 29th, 1 PM and 3 PM

Recommended for ages 6-10.

Queens Theatre will present TheaterWorksUSA's NY Times Critic's Pick, Dog Man: The Musical based on the popular book series by Dav Pilkey.

Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants.

See here what Dog Man is all about!

Tickets are available for $15 each for seating in all sections. Purchases of 4 tickets will receive a $5 discount and are $55 for 4 tickets. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://queenstheatre.org/event/dog-man-the-musical/2022-05-29/.