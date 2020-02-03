Proud Image Theatre Company to Present TOMORROW WE LOVE

Proud Image Theatre Company, a new theatre company dedicated to showcasing works primarily from the LGBTQIA+ community, today announced that it will present its maiden production TOMORROW WE LOVE, a gender-bending, comedic homage to the classic romantic films of the mid-twentieth century. Written by Jeffrey Vause and directed by Grant Neale, the production will run March 5 - March 22, 2020 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue. The official press opening will be on Thursday, March 12. www.tomorrowwelove.com



In the sleepy hamlet of Noble Bay, California, divorcee Elaine 'Lainie' Fairbanks struggles to keep her sanity while her best friends and an out-of-town drifter conspire to change her life forever! Thank God for her daughter - or is she part of the problem too?



Playwright Jeffrey Vause has authored the following works, all in various stages of development: Aloha Oy!, The Marriage Equality Plays, Cocktails And Cruellers, Bill, Reservations, Typhoid Murray & Working My Nerves (an early version of Aloha Oy!). Founder of Proud Image Theatre Company and member of The Windowpane Theatre Company, The PlayGround Experiment, The Village Playwrights and The Dramatists Guild.



Director Grant Neale recently directed the developmental process for a new musical with the band Gogol Bordello, supported by New York Theatre Workshop. He is the founding Artistic Director of Nomad Theatrical Co. Grant has performed in more than 200 plays, films and operas throughout the U.S. and abroad, most recently a principal speaking role as "The Detective" in the Metropolitan Opera's acclaimed production of Porgy And Bess. He's directed numerous classical and original plays and was a member of the legendary Ridiculous Theatrical Co. and Jean Cocteau Rep. Member AEA, SAG-AFTRA & AGMA.



The cast of TOMORROW WE LOVE features Jeffrey Vause, Ben Van Berkum, Jimmy Moon, Lenys Sama and Maya Bassuk. Both Ms. Krane and Ms. Bassuk are members of Actors' Equity Association.



Set design is by Ryan Goff, sound design is by Katie Down, lighting design is by Joyce Liao, gowns are by Jimmy Moon, makeup is by Akyiaa Wilson, hair and wig design is by James Hodges, props are by Caspin Jones. Erin Soler is the Assistant Director. Joey Paradise is stage manager and Gabriella Piccolino is an assistant stage manager / wardrobe mistress.



Performances of TOMORROW WE LOVE are on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM.



Tickets are $20.00 each and can be purchased online at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4448751

PROUD IMAGE THEATRE COMPANY was founded in 2019 to highlight and showcase works primarily from the LGBTQIA+ community that demonstrate tolerance and promote visibility through artistic expression. The company strives to take audiences on unique journeys with a nod to the recent past while being mindful of the future.





