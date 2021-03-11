Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Prospect Theater Company Announces Premiere For MAKING MICHEAUX, A VISION Series Short Film

This 15-minute jazz musical on film is inspired by the life of America's first major Black filmmaker, Oscar Micheaux.

Mar. 11, 2021  
Prospect Theater Company has announced the premiere date for the next offering in the company's VISION Series of original music-theater on film.

Making Micheaux, with book and lyrics by Jesse L. Kearney, Jr. and music by jazz artist Alphonso Horne, is directed by Jeffrey L. Page and stars Aaron Marcellus. (Artist bios included below.)

This 15-minute jazz musical on film is inspired by the life of America's first major Black filmmaker, Oscar Micheaux. In 1918 Chicago, Micheaux stands at a turning point in his life: Facing down a world which denies him a place in the narrative, what path will he take?

Making Micheaux will debut on Thursday, March 18th at 7pm. The free premiere event includes a post-screening artist Q&A hosted by musical writer Kirsten Childs (Bella: An American Tall Tale, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin). To attend the free premiere event, audiences should visit www.ProspectTheater.org/making-micheaux to register.

The film features jazz musicians Endea Owens, Mathis Picard, and TJ Reddick with Alphonso Horne. Director of Photography is Brian Bon; editing by Milton Guanga. The production team includes lighting designer Victoria Davidjohn, sound designer Kevin Heard, project and production manager Josh Cape, production manager Pope Jackson, and Health & Safety Supervisor Zoe Grabinski, M.D.

Following the premiere, Making Micheaux will join a line-up of previous VISION Series films which are available for free viewing on Prospect's website and YouTube Channel.

For information on previous VISION Series projects, and more information on Prospect Theater Company, visit ProspectTheater.org.


