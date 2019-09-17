Project Shaw Continues with ARMS AND THE MAN
Gingold Theatrical Group continues the 14th Season of Project Shaw, Art as Activism: A Theatrical Survival Guide, a special series of evenings of plays that embrace human rights and free speech. All of GTG's programming, inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, are designed to provoke peaceful discussion and activism.
"We get so many requests for Arms and the Man it's already selling out! It's a superbly crafted romantic comedy from top to bottom with every strongly delineated character given a very specific point of view. It's Shaw, so big thoughts and issues are explored, but always in a human and accessible way, with it all coming together in a streamlined and inevitable balance of adventure and romance. For this event we're honored to partner with Evan Yionoulis," said David Staller.
Arms and the Man, one of Shaw's most enduringly popular comedies, is on just about everybody's 'Favorite Shaw' list. The plot follows a hunted soldier who, seeking refuge in a young lady's boudoir, starts in motion a series of highly engaging and unlikely comedic events. His unusual philosophies about love, war and life in general open up a world of thought she'd never previously entertained-certainly not with her dashing war-hero fiancée who also arrives unexpectedly. This early work of Shaw's is remarkably pithy.
Evan Yionoulis directs a cast that features Arnie Burton (Broadway: Machinal, Peter and the Starcatcher, The 39 Steps, A Free Man of Color, Amadeus; Off-Broadway: The Government Inspector - Callaway Award, The Mystery of Irma Vep - Drama League nomination, The Temperamentals - Drama Desk Award, The Explorers Club, Lives of the Saints, Mere Mortals, The Jew of Malta/The Merchant of Venice); Ben Davis (Broadway:Violet, A Little Night Music, Les Miserables, Thoroughly Modern Millie, La Boheme - 2003 Tony Honor; Kiss Me Kate - Royal Albert Hall); Alison Fraser (GTG's Heartbreak House, The Secret Garden - Tony & Drama Desk nominations, Romance/Romance - Tony nomination, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Gypsy directed by Arthur Laurents, Wicked; March of the Falsettos, In Trousers); Talene Monahon (Apologia - Roundabout, Log Cabin - Playwrights Horizons, Bobbie Clearly - Roundabout, The Government Inspector -Red Bull, Tell Hector I Miss Him - Atlantic, Widowers' Houses - The Actors Company Theatre/Gingold Theatrical Group, The Wild Party - Encores!), Max Gordon Moore(Coriolanus - Public Theater/Delacorte, The Nap, Saint Joan - MTC/Broadway, Man From Nebraska - Second Stage, Indecent - Broadway, Yale Rep, La Jolla, Vineyard Theatre, The Master Builder - Brooklyn Academy Of Music, It's A Wonderful Life - Irish Rep); Amelia Pedlow (GTG's You Never Can Tell; The Metromaniacs, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore - Red Bull Theater/The Duke; Pride and Prejudice - Primary Stages; The Liar, The Heir Apparent - CSC); Nick Wyman (Broadway: Network, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sly Fox, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, On the Twentieth Century; Off-Bway: Desperate Measures - Outer Critics Circle Award nomination); with Yiolounis serving as the on stage narrator.
Evan Yionoulis is an award-winning director who has directed new plays and classics in New York and across the U.S. She opened Manhattan Theatre Club's Biltmore Theatre (on Broadway) with Richard Greenberg's The Violet Hour, directed his Everett Beekin at Lincoln Center Theatre and received an Obie Award for her direction of his Three Days of Rain at Manhattan Theatre Club, having directed their premieres at South Coast Repertory. She directed the critically acclaimed productions of Adrienne Kennedy's He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box and Ohio State Murders (Lortel Award for Best Revival), as well as the Off-Broadway premiere of Howard Brenton's Sore Throats, for Theatre for a New Audience. She directed the premieres of Daisy Foote's Him at Primary Stages and herBhutan at the Cherry Lane; Tom Stoppard's Hapgood (starring Kate Burton) at Williamstown Theatre Festival.
Next up after Arms and the Man will be The Play's The Thing by Ferenc Molnar on November 18th, and ending the 2019 season, I'll Leave It To You by Noel Coward on December 16th.
All the plays in this series will be presented in a concert-reading format at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street. Tickets are $40 for each of the plays in Project Shaw and are available by calling 212-864-5400 or online at www.symphonyspace.org. Special reserved VIP seating available for $55 by contacting the Gingold office 212-355-7823 or info@gingoldgroup.org. Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre space is completely accessible. Infra-red hearing devices are also available.