Presentation of Barrie Kreinik's A THOUSAND SHAPES Comes to The Salmagundi Club

The Coffee House Club and the Salmagundi Club will present a reading of A Thousand Shapes by Barrie Kreinik, directed by Caitlin Davies. The performance is on Friday, May 9, 2025 3:00 PM at the Salmagundi Club.

In Barrie Kreinik's compelling new play A Thousand Shapes, the lives of three university women-a professor, a PhD candidate, and a freshman-grow dangerously entangled as they examine the romantic friendship of literary icons Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West. Boundaries are crossed and illusions shattered as the women confront elemental questions about hierarchy, power, and sexuality. When do our labels become our limitations? Can we learn from the past as we stride into the future? And how many shapes can love really take?

Performers include: Orlagh Cassidy, Jocelyn Kuritsky, Kimberly Chatterjee, Autumn Dornfeld, Barrie Kreinik, Gillian Wiggin.

A talkback with biographer Helen Sheehy to follow.

The event is by invitation, but inquiries for interested parties regarding attendance may be sent to coffeehouseclub@hotmail.com. Salmagundi's Friday eve speakeasy to follow. More information here.

