JUSTICE FOR GEETHA Premieres at Chain Summer Festival

The 2025 Chain Summer Festival is presenting Justice for Geetha, a timely new play by Sunita Deshpande. The production opened on July 11 and runs through July 19 at the Chain Theatre in Manhattan.

In these times marked by increasing challenges to equity and inclusion, Justice for Geetha shines a crucial light on the silencing of marginalized voices—especially those of immigrant women in the workplace. Drawing from the real-life, unresolved tragedy of Indian-American chemist Geetha Angara, this play powerfully interrogates what it means to seek justice and freedom when systems are designed to suppress truth.

The cast includes Sunita Deshpande, Julie Amangoua, and Margaret Burrus. The show is produced by Shubhra Prakash, and is written and directed by Sunita Deshpande.

Set against the backdrop of a mysterious workplace death at a New Jersey water treatment plant, Justice for Geetha explores the complex realities faced by women of color in environments that often render them invisible. When a senior chemist is found drowned under suspicious circumstances, her coworkers confront the painful choice between complicity and courage.