Poetry, Dance, Visual Arts And Music Come Alive When Flushing Town Hall Presents PAIGE IN FULL

Paige in Full is a blending of poetry, dance, media and music that tells the tale of a multicultural girl's journey through hip hop to self-discovery. Since its premiere in May 2010, Paige in Full has packed theaters, had exceptional reviews, successful events, unique workshops and sold out performances throughout the country.

On Saturday, March 7, audiences can experience this visual mix-tape when creator Paige Hernandez, a critically acclaimed multidisciplinary artist, takes the stage at Flushing Town Hall. The special event starts with a hip hop workshop at 1 PM, followed by the family performance at 2:15 PM.

Paige in Full portrays Hernandez's chronicle of growing up with a mixed-race identity, as she engages with the audience in the enlightening and thought-provoking event. The Washington Post says, "Such pointed moments will prompt theatergoers to ruminate a little about identity politics and the molding of the self in a multicultural world."

And DC Theatre Scene says, "the one-hour show that grabs the audience by the throat and doesn't let them go. Part comedy, part pain, and part retrospective on growing up in Baltimore in the late 80's and early 90's, we experience Paige trying desperately to fit in, before finding her voice, accepting herself and becoming one of the most fascinating artists to watch of this generation."

Says Hernandez, "With PIF (Paige in Full), I aimed to create what I wanted to see on stage: a positive story from a woman of color that is both uplifting and insightful. The show needed to blur cultural lines with infectious music, choreography that moved the story forward, poems that defied structure, accessible emotion, and a strong narrative of love, pain, and triumph."

As a master teaching artist, Paige has taught throughout the country, to all ages, in all disciplines. She has reached 10,000 students, from pre-K through college, in over 100 residencies, workshops and performances.

She has been recognized in many organizations including the Wolf Trap Institute for Early Learning through the Arts and Arena Stage, where she was awarded the Thomas Fichandler award for exceptional promise in theater education.

The Huffington Post named Paige a "classroom hero" because of her outstanding arts integration and work with STEM initiatives. Paige was named a "Top Theatre Worker You Should Know" by American Theatre Magazine and a "Rising Leader of Color" by Theatre Communications Group.

As an award-winning dancer, her choreography has been seen all over the world, including Bahrain, Singapore, India, Jamaica and Bermuda. And in the United States, her choreography has been seen at Imagination Stage (MD), The Kennedy Center (DC), Playhouse Square (OH), Alliance Theatre (GA) and at Woolly Mammoth Theatre (DC). She recently received an Individual Artist Award from the Maryland State Arts Council as well as two Helen Hayes nominations for choreography and performance.

At 1 PM, attendees can take part in an interactive workshop, Hip Hop Body Rock. Learn about significant hip hop choreographers, different styles of hip hop dance and regional/cultural influences. Then it's time to stretch and flex before you learn a brand new hip hop routine.

Paige in Full is produced by B-FLY ENTERTAINMENT, which specializes in productions of all art mediums that speak to a multi-faceted hip hop generation. Informed by jazz, stimulated by hip hop and created in the spirit of B-girls, B-FLY seeks to elevate hip hop within the art community.

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot-located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd., in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available. More information is available at www.flushingtownhall.org.

In 2020, Flushing Town Hall will continue to open its doors to teenagers for free. Under the "Teen Access Program," all 13- to 19-year-old boys and girls (whether a member or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free. The program is designed to appeal to students and help foster a greater love in the arts and culture.

Tickets can be purchased at www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling (718) 463-7700 x222.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You