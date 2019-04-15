Playhouse Creatures Theatre Presents Little Creatures Act Out Summer Camp

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - CAMP GUIDE

Playhouse Creatures Theatre continues its remarkably successful, "Little Creatures Act Out" Youth Theatre Program with its week-long camp, serving 15-18 youths (ages 8-14).

These at-risk, and often underserved, kids receive a fun, intensive, week of voice, dance, and acting, training. But, most importantly, they are given a chance to create and express themselves in a caring and safe environment. Something many do not experience in their daily lives, but desperately need.

The week wraps up with a performance by the campers at the Dixon Place theatre in NYC on April 27th.

PCTC's LCAO is a collaboration with longtime partner, Nazareth Housing. This legendary homeless prevention advocacy group, has been PCTC's closest partner since 2010.

Dixon Place-161A Chrystie St, New York, New York 10002





