Playhouse Creatures Theatre Presents Little Creatures Act Out Summer Camp

Apr. 15, 2019  

Playhouse Creatures Theatre continues its remarkably successful, "Little Creatures Act Out" Youth Theatre Program with its week-long camp, serving 15-18 youths (ages 8-14).

These at-risk, and often underserved, kids receive a fun, intensive, week of voice, dance, and acting, training. But, most importantly, they are given a chance to create and express themselves in a caring and safe environment. Something many do not experience in their daily lives, but desperately need.

The week wraps up with a performance by the campers at the Dixon Place theatre in NYC on April 27th.

PCTC's LCAO is a collaboration with longtime partner, Nazareth Housing. This legendary homeless prevention advocacy group, has been PCTC's closest partner since 2010.

Dixon Place-161A Chrystie St, New York, New York 10002



