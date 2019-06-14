Playful Substance Announces WOMAN'S WORK A Solo Festival

Playful Substance closes out its inaugural season at Under St Marks Theater (94 St Marks Place) with Woman's Work, a festival featuring 3 new solo shows that are written, produced, directed and performed by women. These three shows sift through insights on the bonds and baggage shared between mothers and daughters and how these relationships shape who we become.



Mama's 19, written and performed by Javana Mundy, directed by Pharah Jean- Phillipe is a one-person, multi-character show and documentation of the evolution, journey and struggle of the Black Woman in America. Mama's 19 takes a look at some of the effects of long term racial trauma on Black Women, Black Mothers and within the Black Community. Showtimes: July 10 @ 7:00 PM, July 12 @ 7:00 PM, July 13 @ 6:00 PM and July 14 @ 9:00 PM



Gee, I Hope You Have Fun at My Mom's Death, written and performed by Bree O'Connor, directed by Courtney Wetzel finds a woman sitting a tipsy late night vigil during the final hours of her Mother's battle with Alzheimer's. Using her trademark curiosity and humor, Bree O'Connor traipses through memories of animal stories, roller coasters, pink dresses and lessons learned to reconcile the past with the all-too-inevitable present. Showtimes: July 11 @ 7:00 PM, July 12 @ 10:00 PM, July 13 @ 8:00 PM and July 14 @ 6:00 PM



You Hold a Pole Everyday, by Laura Sisskin Fernández, directed by Laura Murphy takes us inside a pole dancing studio where, after a traumatizing experience, a barista cautiously seeks connection with her own physical power but reluctantly finds herself learning the moves alongside her Spanish Mother and Grandmother. Showtimes: July 10 @ 9:00 PM, July 11 @ 7:00 PM, July 12 @ 8:30 PM and July 14 @ 7:30 PM



Each of the performing artists for Woman's Work are members of Playful Substance's Writers' Group, a feedback and accountability group for playwrights and screenwriters. For more information on our Writers' Groups, visit playfulsubstance.com/writers-groups



Playful Substance is grateful for the support from FRIGID @ Horse Trade. Showtimes, Tickets and Venue Information can all be found on Horse Trade's Ticketing Page.



For more information about Playful Substance, visit playfulsubstance.com.





