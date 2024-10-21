Photos: spit&vigor Presents THE BRUTES At The Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



spit&vigor has announced an extremely limited special performance of THE BRUTES, written by Casey Wimpee (2-time Samuel French Short Play Finalist, 2007 NYIT Outstanding Original Short Script nominee) and directed by Sara Fellini (2018 Planet Award Outstanding Direction nominee). See photos from the production.

The two performances are November 5th and 6th at 7PM in the historic dining room at The Players (16 Gramercy Park S, New York, NY 10003). Tickets are $60, For advance reservations, please visit www.spitnvigor.com/the-brutes.

Casey Wimpee’s wild and gripping drama, THE BRUTES, takes you backstage of an historic performance of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar featuring the renowned theatrical Booth family - brothers Edwin, Junius Jr. and John Wilkes Booth. This was the first and only time that the three brothers shared a stage together. The backstage drama becomes the focus of this portrait of their tempestuous relationship fraught with political conflict ending in an American tragedy.

From the critically-acclaimed and award-winning company members that brought IN VESTMENTS to The Center at West Park and THE EXECUTION of MRS. COTTON to IRT Theatre, THE BRUTES (nominated for seven Planet Awards at the 2018 Planet Connections Festivity is a deeply intimate portrait of a family divided. The piece is staged in the round with minimal set pieces serving as a theater and a dinner table. Civil strife, family devolution, and a country sharply divided - today or 150 years ago, the parable of this drama remains strong. Performed in the intimate dining room of the historic club founded by Edwin Booth, this is a moving, once-in-a-lifetime event.

The cast features Chloé Bell (Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Adam Belvo (Butcher Holler Here We Come!, 2016 NYIT Outstanding Lead Actor nominee),Aaron Dorelien, Sara Fellini (The Other Mozart, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Sara Horiuchi, Colt Keeney, Jesse Metz, Nicholas Thomas(The Shakespeare Riots, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Perri Yaniv (The Blacklist), George Walsh, Dara Weinstein.

The Players celebrates the rich cultural life of New York City with exclusive member-only events that include live performances, readings by leading authors and playwrights, film screenings, and dining in its famous Grill Room. More information about The Players may be found at theplayersnyc.org or by emailing membership@theplayersnyc.org.

Photo Credit: spit&vigor



spit&vigor's The Brutes

spit&vigor's The Brutes

spit&vigor's The Brutes

spit&vigor's The Brutes

spit&vigor's The Brutes

spit&vigor's The Brutes

spit&vigor's The Brutes

Comments