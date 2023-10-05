Photos: The Cast of York Theatre Company's WHEN WE GET THERE Meets the Press

Rehearsal have begun for the York Theatre Company’s NEW2NY presentation of “WHEN WE GET THERE” which begins performances on Saturday, October 7. Check out photos from the press meet & greet below!

The cast features Cicily Daniels (Once on This Island), Ashley LaLonde (Hamilton), Julius Thomas III (Hamilton), Michael D. Turner (Come From Away at La Jolla Playhouse), Garrick Vaughan (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) and Lori Wilner (York’s Bar Mitzvah Boy).

When We Get There is directed by Janeece Freeman-Clark, with music direction by Dionne McClain-Freeney. The production team includes Lighting Designer Garett Pembrook, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Production Coordinator Noah Glaister, Production Manager Aaron Simms, Production Stage Manager Tyler Danhaus, Assistant Stage Manager Kayla Krumrei, and Company Manager Tori Calderon-Caswell. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

It’s March 1965, and a Buick Electra starts a journey from New Jersey. The unlikely quartet inside: Rose, the car’s recently widowed owner; Mary, her housekeeper; Terrance, her handyman; and Dawn, Mary’s teenage daughter. Dawn has convinced them all to drive to Selma to be a part of Dr. Martin Luther King’s march. With their hearts full of joy and trepidation, the foursome heads south even as America remains openly hostile to its Black and Jewish citizens. They encounter violence and reveal life-altering secrets, and with luck they’ll come home to a new understanding of what a family can be. As the show looks back on our complicated history, it reaches forward, challenging us to contemplate our country's future. Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, October 2, 2023, and continue for 11 performances only through October 15, 2023. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, October 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.